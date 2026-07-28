Jalen Carter contract and salary: How much will the Eagles star earn annually after record-breaking extension?

It surpasses the previous record established by Jeffery Simmons, whose three-year, $105.8 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in June paid him an average of $35.2 million per season.

Carter's extension carries an average annual value of $38 million, setting a new benchmark for NFL defensive tackles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles have agreed to a four-year, $152 million extension with Carter that can reach $160 million through incentives.

The Philadelphia Eagles have rewarded Jalen Carter with a blockbuster extension, reflecting the franchise's belief that he is among the NFL's premier defensive players.

The two-time Pro Bowl becomes the second cornerstone of Philadelphia's defensive front to secure a lucrative new deal this offseason. Fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis previously signed a three-year, $78 million extension in March.

Also read: ‘Dangerous individual’: Why did ICE remove ex-Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Adongo from the US?

Before agreeing to the new contract, Carter still had two seasons remaining on his rookie deal after the Eagles exercised his fifth-year option in April.

Injuries couldn't slow Carter Selected ninth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the former Georgia standout has quickly established himself as one of the league's top interior defenders, earning Pro Bowl honors in each of the past two seasons.

Last season, however, Carter battled injuries to both shoulders, limiting him to 11 games and three sacks.

He underwent procedures on both shoulders late in the year—though the Eagles stopped short of calling them surgeries—and missed four of the team's final five regular-season games before returning for the playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Long-term investment made Carter became eligible for an extension earlier this year, but when negotiations did not immediately produce a deal, Philadelphia exercised his fifth-year option, guaranteeing him $27 million for the 2027 season.

The extension also gives the Eagles additional financial flexibility by allowing them to spread Carter's salary cap charges over multiple years, including beyond the scheduled end of the deal following the 2031 season. By the time the contract expires, the Eagles #98 will be 30 years old.

Also read: Is AJ Brown dealing with a knee issue? Mike Vrabel clears the air on Patriots WR' health

In just three NFL seasons, Carter has compiled 13.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits, and 108 total tackles, while establishing himself as one of the league's premier defensive linemen.