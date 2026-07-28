Is AJ Brown dealing with a knee issue? Mike Vrabel clears the air on Patriots WR' health

“I think a lot of things get fabricated, and people tell stories. We’re very confident in where he’s at physically. He’s done every single thing. Will he do every single thing? Nope," Vrabel said.

As New England entered its second day of training camp, Vrabel dismissed the speculation and expressed confidence in Brown's condition during his Monday media session.

Questions surrounding the health of newly acquired Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown have circulated since the start of training camp, with his knee becoming a major talking point among fans and on social media. However, head coach Mike Vrabel appears eager to put those concerns to rest.

He then added, "He’ll have time where me or Frank or Jim, us as a group, decide that just like Morgan yesterday, just like Reggie yesterday, there’ll be things. But I think he’s gotten off to a really good start, both mentally and physically, and acclimating himself to his team.”

How the knee injury buzz started Despite ongoing speculation online, there has been no verified evidence supporting claims that A.J. Brown is dealing with a chronic knee problem.

Some fans have linked his statistical dip during his final season in Philadelphia to a lingering physical issue, but neither Brown, the Patriots, nor any credible medical source has backed those claims.

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Brown himself addressed the topic during a press conference in June, stating that his knees were healthy.

Medical staff approved trade While he previously dealt with knee discomfort and required regular treatment throughout the 2024 NFL season, New England was fully aware of his medical history before completing the trade.

In June, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf acknowledged that Brown has some wear and tear in one knee. However, he emphasized that the team's medical and training staff thoroughly evaluated the veteran receiver and cleared the move.

Big season awaits Brown Now healthy at training camp, the 29-year-old is expected to enter the season as New England's top wide receiver under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Although his final campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles was viewed by some as a step back, Brown still produced 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

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He now has the chance to surpass those numbers in a pass-oriented Patriots offense led by promising young quarterback Drake Maye.