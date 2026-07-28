Is AJ Brown dealing with a knee issue? Mike Vrabel clears the air on Patriots WR' health
Despite online speculation, neither A.J. Brown, the Patriots nor any credible medical source has confirmed claims of a lingering knee issue.
Questions surrounding the health of newly acquired Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown have circulated since the start of training camp, with his knee becoming a major talking point among fans and on social media. However, head coach Mike Vrabel appears eager to put those concerns to rest.
What Mike Vrabel said on AJ Brown’s knee
As New England entered its second day of training camp, Vrabel dismissed the speculation and expressed confidence in Brown's condition during his Monday media session.
“I think a lot of things get fabricated, and people tell stories. We’re very confident in where he’s at physically. He’s done every single thing. Will he do every single thing? Nope," Vrabel said.
He then added, "He’ll have time where me or Frank or Jim, us as a group, decide that just like Morgan yesterday, just like Reggie yesterday, there’ll be things. But I think he’s gotten off to a really good start, both mentally and physically, and acclimating himself to his team.”
How the knee injury buzz started
Despite ongoing speculation online, there has been no verified evidence supporting claims that A.J. Brown is dealing with a chronic knee problem.
Some fans have linked his statistical dip during his final season in Philadelphia to a lingering physical issue, but neither Brown, the Patriots, nor any credible medical source has backed those claims.
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Brown himself addressed the topic during a press conference in June, stating that his knees were healthy.
Medical staff approved trade
While he previously dealt with knee discomfort and required regular treatment throughout the 2024 NFL season, New England was fully aware of his medical history before completing the trade.
In June, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf acknowledged that Brown has some wear and tear in one knee. However, he emphasized that the team's medical and training staff thoroughly evaluated the veteran receiver and cleared the move.
Big season awaits Brown
Now healthy at training camp, the 29-year-old is expected to enter the season as New England's top wide receiver under head coach Mike Vrabel.
Although his final campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles was viewed by some as a step back, Brown still produced 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.
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He now has the chance to surpass those numbers in a pass-oriented Patriots offense led by promising young quarterback Drake Maye.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More