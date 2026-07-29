FIFA drops the hammer on Argentina after World Cup final brawl and Falklands row

Ten days after the ugly scenes that marred the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New York, FIFA has cracked down on Argentina, charging two players over the post-match violence and opening disciplinary proceedings against the country's football federation over a politically charged Falkland Islands banner displayed after the semifinal win against England. Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso, right, holds a banner with the words "The Malvinas are Argentine", referring to the Falkland Islands, at the end of the World Cup semifinal (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The governing body on Tuesday announced a string of disciplinary cases involving Argentina, including allegations of discriminatory chants and gestures by supporters, an alleged assault by assistant coach Roberto Ayala on Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, and incidents of spectators throwing objects during multiple World Cup matches.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, who sparked the post-final melee moments after Spain's 1-0 victory, has been charged with three counts of assault. Television footage showed Paredes grabbing Spanish defender Eric Garcia by the throat before shoving him to the ground, then wrestling midfielder Gavi to the turf as tempers boiled over after the final whistle.

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Defender Nahuel Molina has also been charged with two counts of assault after punching Spain captain Rodri during the confrontation. That incident proved to be the flashpoint that escalated the chaos, with Garcia rushing in to defend his captain before Paredes joined the altercation.

Assistant coach Roberto Ayala was not spared either. Video footage appeared to show the former Argentina defender confronting and striking Olmo during the aftermath of the brawl, resulting in a separate assault charge.

Molina and Thiago Almada have additionally been charged with unsporting behaviour, while Spain midfielder Gavi also faces the same charge.

Argentina's football federation has separately been charged after players displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine") following their 2-1 semifinal victory over England.

Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as the Islas Malvinas. The territory was invaded by Argentina in 1982 under orders from the country's military dictatorship, triggering a 10-week war that ended in a British victory.

The banner prompted calls from British government officials for FIFA to investigate, with the governing body subsequently charging the federation for "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature."

FIFA confirmed that all individuals and the Argentina federation have now been given the opportunity to respond to the allegations before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee reaches a final verdict.