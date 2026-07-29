FIFA's $10bn ultimatum: Gianni Infantino sets deadline as World Cup boycott threat looms

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has given all 211 member organisations until September 19 to decide whether to back his controversial private investment proposal, a plan that could unlock up to $40 million in funding for each federation over the next four-year cycle. Infantino's move came amid growing criticism from several football stakeholders, with UEFA now weighing its options, including a World Cup boycott, over what it believes has been a complete lack of consultation and transparency surrounding the proposal. FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Lamine Yamal after defeating Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 (Getty Images via AFP)

The Times first reported on the letter in which Infantino urged the member organisations to approve the plan. He described it as a "singular and unique funding opportunity" that could transform football's finances. And this was followed by a backlash, with ESPN reporting that UEFA is considering boycotting the World Cup.

At the heart of the proposal is the creation of a new FIFA subsidiary valued at $20 billion, with 20 per cent of the ownership sold to private investors. The company would manage FIFA's commercial rights across its flagship tournaments, including the men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup. Thrive Capital, the firm founded by Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, backed the investment initiative.

"It is my duty and responsibility as FIFA president to present such game-changing opportunities to you, our members," Infantino wrote in the letter seen by The Associated Press.

"Should you wish to proceed this $10billion package will become available as of January 1, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together.

"Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme [development money] of $2.7billion as previously presented.

"In total for the upcoming cycle starting as of January 1, 2027 each member association will have the possibility of access up to $40million per member association under this proposal."

Under the proposal, each association would be eligible for up to $40 million in total funding during the 2027-30 cycle. That includes a one-time Fast Forward grant of up to $20 million, as well as another $20 million through the regular FIFA Forward development programme.

UEFA responded sharply after learning of both the proposal and its attached deadline.

"Today, we have learned of FIFA's deadline to associations to support their proposals or have the one-off payout offer withdrawn. This says everything you need to know about this plan," UEFA said in a statement.

The European governing body accused FIFA of prioritising commercial interests over football itself.

"FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends. We can grow the game correctly. It's time to prioritise associations, clubs, leagues, players and fans."

UEFA is expected to convene an emergency online meeting involving its 55 member associations to discuss a coordinated response.

ESPN further reported that sources within women's football in England described FIFA's proposed plans as "unconscionable", warning that commercial considerations could begin to dictate sporting decisions, including matters of player welfare.

There are also fears that women's football could become collateral damage in a wider power struggle between FIFA and UEFA. With the 2027 Women's World Cup scheduled before the next men's edition, some officials worry any boycott could initially target the women's tournament while negotiations continue over the men's event.

The Football Association and Concacaf have also voiced strong reservations.

"We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached," the FA said.

"Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved."