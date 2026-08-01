Meet anti-anxiety jewellery, the wellness trend you can fidget with

The trend is being talked about more after a video by content creator CA Sarthak went viral. The video has fetched over 1.2 million views. In the clip, he points to the growing popularity of these accessories and how even luxury maisons are embracing such jewellery, fuelling conversations around accessories that do more than simply make a style statement.

Do you often find yourself fidgeting with your chain, bracelet or ring? Imagine if you could breathe in and out of your pendant, spin a part of your ring, and move the beads on your bracelet to bring calm to the chaos in your mind? It turns out, fidget toys have found a stylish new avatar. Spinner rings, tactile bracelets and breathing pendants - collectively being dubbed “anti-anxiety jewellery” - can be used instead of squishy toys and fidget spinners as discreet, wearable stress-busters.

For Ritu C, founder and designer of The Ethereal Store, the idea behind the brand’s Trey Ring - which has three dangling discs - stemmed from her own habit of fidgeting. She says, “I realised I was constantly playing with pieces in our existing collections that had coins or dangling elements. That got me thinking that maybe interacting with the jewellery should be the whole point.”

The appetite for such pieces comes at a time when conversations around mental health have become increasingly mainstream. According to UNICEF, around one in 10 people in India experience some form of mental health condition, while a February 2026 Sapien Labs study found that Indian adults aged 18-34 ranked 60th out of 84 countries in mental well-being.

Spinner rings that rotate with a thumb, bracelets with movable beads and pendants are designed to slow your breathing are finding their way into jewellery boxes. These kinetic pieces are being marketed as subtle tools to help ease everyday stress, while blurring the line between fashion and functionality.

Rather than a surge in demand for fidget jewellery alone, Ritu has noticed consumers becoming more open to self-soothing. “From adult colouring books and worry stones to tactile products, adults are reaching for more things to help them regulate stress. Trey just became the little thing they kept reaching for, and it also happened to be a piece of jewellery they loved wearing.”

Most buyers, she says, are working professionals in their late twenties and thirties, drawn to the idea of “wearing something that’s functional and looks good” instead of carrying a separate fidget toy.

One customer’s feedback has particularly stayed with her. “They told me they had started picking at their skin less because they reached for the ring instead. Almost everyone has some little habit when they’re anxious - twirling their hair, picking their skin or tapping their fingers. For many of our customers, this ring has become their version of a fidget spinner,” she notes.

The trend is also palpable in the luxury space. Cartier’s Clash de Cartier collection, for instance, incorporates movable studs and flexible elements, while Messika’s Move collection and select designs from Piaget celebrate jewellery that shifts and moves with the wearer. Though these collections aren’t positioned as mental health products, they reflect a growing appetite for jewellery that engages the senses as much as it adorns.