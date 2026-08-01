New Green Card bill could offer residency to millions of immigrants in the US. Here's what Indians should know

A Democrat-backed bill could offer a new pathway to US permanent residency for millions of long-term immigrants, including certain H-1B visa holders. It has been reintroduced in the US Senate. A new Green Card bill reintroduced aims to provide permanent residency to millions of immigrants in the US. (Representational image, Credits: Unsplash)

While the proposal faces significant political hurdles in the Republican-controlled Congress, it has renewed attention among Indian professionals waiting years for employment-based green cards.

Senator Alex Padilla of California has reintroduced the Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929, a measure that seeks to modernize the decades-old "Registry" provision of US immigration law, as per a report by Newsweek. The legislation, first introduced in 2025, would replace the current fixed eligibility date with a rolling standard, potentially making more than 8 million immigrants eligible to apply for lawful permanent residency.

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What does the bill propose? The proposal would amend Section 249 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, commonly known as the Registry provision. Under current law, only immigrants who have continuously lived in the United States since January 1, 1972, can apply for permanent residency through this route, making the provision largely obsolete.

Padilla's bill would instead allow immigrants to apply for a green card if they have continuously lived in the US for at least seven years before filing an application, provided they meet existing eligibility requirements, including having no criminal record.

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According to Padilla's office, the change could benefit more than 8 million people, including Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, children of long-term visa holders, essential workers and certain highly skilled workers such as H-1B visa holders who have faced years-long green card backlogs, as per the Newsweek report.

Why does it matter to Indians? The bill is still in its early stages and has not become law. It must be approved by both chambers of the US Congress before it can be signed by the president. Until then, there are no changes to existing green card or H-1B rules.

For Indian professionals in the US, the proposal is worth watching because it identifies certain H-1B visa holders among the groups that could become eligible for lawful permanent residency if the measure is enacted. However, the legislation does not create an automatic path to a green card. Those who qualify would still need to satisfy the Registry requirements, including the proposed continuous residence criteria and other existing eligibility conditions outlined in the bill.

The legislation faces an uphill battle in Congress. Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and would also need to approve the measure in the House before it could be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.