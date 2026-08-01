‘First and last mistake… I am just 15’: Girl booked for PM Modi remarks apologises in viral video

A girl booked for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 23 has reportedly apologised for her remarks. The FIR identifies the girl as 25 years old. However, in the apology video, she says she is "just 15 years old". (X)

In a video message, she said, “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister,” NDTV, India Today and several other media outlets reported.

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Girl apologises for anti-Modi remarks In the video, she reportedly called the incident her “first and last mistake”.

The FIR identifies the girl as 25 years old. However, in the apology video, she says she is "just 15 years old".

The video has now gone viral on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me,” she said.

A complaint over the girl's remarks was filed at a Noida police station on Wednesday. Based on the complaint, Noida Police registered a Zero FIR before transferring the case to the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

Must forgive 'our misguided children': PM Modi on Friday said he was deeply hurt that even his late mother was targeted with abusive remarks during the protest at Jantar Mantar. He also expressed disappointment that "our daughters" had used such language, while urging people to forgive the "misguided children".

In another video message posted on Instagram late at night, he said he understood the anger that many people were feeling. However, he said this was the time to support young people and help them find the right path.