MP to host Public Transport Vision Summit 2026 in Indore

Madhya Pradesh will host the Public Transport Vision Summit 2026 in Indore on September 11 and 12, bringing together policymakers, transport experts, technology providers and industry representatives to discuss the future of public transport, digital mobility and public-private partnerships in the sector. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (@CMMadhyaPradesh X)

The summit, scheduled at the Brilliant Convention Centre, will focus on strengthening passenger transport systems through policy discussions, technology adoption and investment opportunities. According to the state government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the event and outline the state's proposed Mobility Vision 2030.

Focus on mobility reforms and PPP The chief minister is expected to present the government's roadmap for improving passenger transport services and discuss the role of public-private partnerships (PPP) in expanding and modernising bus operations across Madhya Pradesh.

According to the government, the summit will provide a platform for dialogue among senior government officials, transport authorities, urban mobility planners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial institutions and technology companies.

Officials said discussions will centre on improving service delivery through digital technologies, integrated planning and institutional collaboration while exploring ways to strengthen investment in public transport infrastructure.

The programme will also include the release of a summit publication highlighting policy perspectives and sectoral developments.

Technology and sustainability among key themes Several technical sessions have been planned on topics including intelligent transport management systems (ITMS), artificial intelligence-based route planning, electric mobility, digital ticketing, integrated fare collection systems and data-driven transport planning.

The summit will also examine strategies for making public bus operations financially sustainable, improving passenger safety and reliability, and encouraging greater use of clean-energy transport solutions.

Another area of discussion will be employment generation and entrepreneurship opportunities linked to public transport through central government schemes and private sector participation.

Industry experts are also expected to deliberate on investment models for transport infrastructure and methods to improve operational efficiency using emerging technologies.

Two-day programme The first day will feature the inaugural session, keynote addresses, panel discussions, networking sessions and an industry exhibition showcasing transport technologies and mobility solutions.

On the second day, delegates will participate in a heritage visit to Ujjain, including Mahakaleshwar Temple, as part of an effort to showcase Madhya Pradesh's cultural and tourism potential.

The government said the summit is intended to facilitate knowledge sharing among stakeholders while promoting collaboration between government agencies, industry and academic institutions.

According to the state government, the summit is expected to contribute to the preparation of a long-term passenger mobility roadmap for Madhya Pradesh while encouraging greater investment, digital innovation and sustainable public transport solutions.