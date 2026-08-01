MP to host Public Transport Vision Summit 2026 in Indore
Indore will host the pivotal Public Transport Vision Summit 2026 on September 11-12. This summit promises to unite policymakers and tech experts.
Madhya Pradesh will host the Public Transport Vision Summit 2026 in Indore on September 11 and 12, bringing together policymakers, transport experts, technology providers and industry representatives to discuss the future of public transport, digital mobility and public-private partnerships in the sector.
The summit, scheduled at the Brilliant Convention Centre, will focus on strengthening passenger transport systems through policy discussions, technology adoption and investment opportunities. According to the state government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the event and outline the state's proposed Mobility Vision 2030.
Focus on mobility reforms and PPP
The chief minister is expected to present the government's roadmap for improving passenger transport services and discuss the role of public-private partnerships (PPP) in expanding and modernising bus operations across Madhya Pradesh.
According to the government, the summit will provide a platform for dialogue among senior government officials, transport authorities, urban mobility planners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), financial institutions and technology companies.
Officials said discussions will centre on improving service delivery through digital technologies, integrated planning and institutional collaboration while exploring ways to strengthen investment in public transport infrastructure.
The programme will also include the release of a summit publication highlighting policy perspectives and sectoral developments.
Technology and sustainability among key themes
Several technical sessions have been planned on topics including intelligent transport management systems (ITMS), artificial intelligence-based route planning, electric mobility, digital ticketing, integrated fare collection systems and data-driven transport planning.
The summit will also examine strategies for making public bus operations financially sustainable, improving passenger safety and reliability, and encouraging greater use of clean-energy transport solutions.
Another area of discussion will be employment generation and entrepreneurship opportunities linked to public transport through central government schemes and private sector participation.
Industry experts are also expected to deliberate on investment models for transport infrastructure and methods to improve operational efficiency using emerging technologies.
Two-day programme
The first day will feature the inaugural session, keynote addresses, panel discussions, networking sessions and an industry exhibition showcasing transport technologies and mobility solutions.
On the second day, delegates will participate in a heritage visit to Ujjain, including Mahakaleshwar Temple, as part of an effort to showcase Madhya Pradesh's cultural and tourism potential.
The government said the summit is intended to facilitate knowledge sharing among stakeholders while promoting collaboration between government agencies, industry and academic institutions.
According to the state government, the summit is expected to contribute to the preparation of a long-term passenger mobility roadmap for Madhya Pradesh while encouraging greater investment, digital innovation and sustainable public transport solutions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More