New Delhi, The Indian Army on Saturday bid a final farewell to its former chief General Vishwa Nath Sharma , as his last rites were performed with full military honours here. Army bids final farewell to Gen Sharma with full military honours

Gen Sharma passed away in Delhi on Friday morning. He was 96.

"The Indian Army paid its final tribute to Gen Vishwa Nath Sharma , PVSM, AVSM, and a former Chief of the Army Staff. His last rites were performed with full military honours today at the Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi," the Army said.

Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, on behalf of all ranks of the force, laid a wreath and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Mizoram Governor Gen V K Singh , a former Chief of the Army Staff, also laid a wreath and attended the funeral, officials said.

The solemn ceremony was attended by various former Chiefs of the Army Staff, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff, many serving and retired military officers, and family members, who paid their final respects to the distinguished soldier, the Army said in a statement.

Gen Sharma served as the Chief of the Army Staff from April 30, 1988, to June 30, 1990, and was the recipient of numerous distinguished awards during his professional career.

Born in London on June 4, 1930, Gen Sharma was the younger brother of Major Somnath Sharma, the first recipient of Param Vir Chakra in Independent India, and Lt Gen Surendra Nath Sharma, former Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

He joined the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, as part of the 5th Regular Course and was commissioned into 16 Light Cavalry on June 4, 1950.

The officer joined 66 Armoured Regiment as second-in-command at the time of its raising on September 1, 1966, and assumed command of the regiment in June 1968 as its second commandant, relinquishing command in February 1970, the Army said.

Through his career, Gen Sharma held various staff appointments, including Colonel General Staff of an Armoured Division, Brigadier General Staff of a Corps, Director General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters and Commandant of the College of Combat , Mhow, the statement said.

He also commanded a Mountain Brigade in Mizoram, an Armoured Brigade in Jaipur, a Mountain Division in Sikkim, a Corps in Mizoram and Eastern Command in Kolkata, before taking over as the Army chief.

After retirement, Gen Sharma dedicated four decades to serving underprivileged communities through a free tuberculosis clinic in Himachal Pradesh.

Travelling by ambulance to remote villages and often trekking to high-altitude areas along with his medical team, Gen Sharma took essential healthcare to people with limited access to medical services, the Army said.

His unwavering commitment to compassionate service inspired future generations of the family, with his son and other relatives carrying forward this tradition of public service.

Gen Sharma's life of distinguished service, courage and dedication to the nation will continue to inspire generations of soldiers, the Army said.

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