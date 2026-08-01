'Sacrifice personal interests, build a great nation': NSA Doval's message to youth

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday urged young Indians to place the nation's interests above personal ambitions. He said the country is at a crucial point in its history and that the present generation has a unique opportunity to contribute to India's future. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 in Pune. (ANI Video Grab)

Speaking after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 in Pune, Doval said the responsibility of nation-building now rests with the youth, and they should be prepared to set aside narrow personal considerations for the larger good, news agency PTI reported.

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award, which is conferred by the Tilak Smarak Trust, was presented by Union home minister Amit Shah.

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Call to put the nation first Addressing the gathering, Doval appealed to young people to dedicate themselves fully to serving the country and remain focused on the national interest.

"Today's youth should commit themselves completely and think that they will work only for the national interest. They should be willing to sacrifice small personal interests, and even if such considerations arise, they should ignore them," Doval said according to PTI.

He stressed that India's progress would depend on the choices made by its younger generation. Doval encouraged them to look beyond immediate gains while working towards the country's long-term development.

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'Window of opportunity' for India Doval said India is going through a crucial point and should make full use of the opportunity before it to emerge stronger.

"There is a window of opportunity in the history of our country. We cannot afford to lose it. Right now, our priority is to build the nation," he said.

" I am confident that we will succeed in this endeavour and create a new history," Doval added.

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Pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak Reflecting on the legacy of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Doval described him as much more than a freedom fighter, saying his contributions also extended to social reform and philosophy.

He recalled that when Pune was hit by a plague that took the life of Tilak's 21-year-old son, Tilak chose to remain in the city instead of leaving and showed his commitment towards the society.

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Doval also spoke about the sacrifices made by India's freedom fighters and said younger generations should understand the value of the freedoms they enjoy today.

"The youth probably thinks that India was always like this. Youth probably thinks freedom is doing whatever it feels. Freedom was not that. Those who sacrificed their lives for freedom, those who struggled for it... Lokmanya Tilak. There was pain among people...they wanted to speak. Tilak gave them the strength to do so and instilled a new 'chetana' (consciousness) in them," as cited by PTI.

He added that while people often speak about their rights, they should also remember the sacrifices that made those rights possible and ensure they are exercised responsibly.

According to Doval, Tilak's famous slogan "Swaraj is my birthright and I will take it" was intended not only as a political call but also as a message that every citizen should come up with sense of responsibility towards the nation.

Accepts award with humility Doval said he accepted the Lokmanya Tilak National Award with humility. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, saying the country was fortunate to have such leadership. Referring to Shah, Doval said he appreciated the Union minister's clear vision and commitment to the nation and noted that he had the opportunity to work with him.

(With inputs from PTI)