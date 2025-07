Deepak Tilak, the great grandson of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, passed away at his residence in Pune on Wednesday. He was 74. He was also the President and Trustee of Tilak Smarak Trust which promotes social and political service to the citizens. (Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth website)

He served as the chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth and the Editor of Kesari, a Marathi daily founded by Lokmanya Tilak.

His father Jayantrao Tilak spearheaded the Goa Liberation and Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti movements.

Also Read: Who was Dan Rivera? Annabelle doll handler dies suddenly at 54 during Devils on the Run tour

He was also the President and Trustee of Tilak Smarak Trust which promotes social and political service to the citizens. The Trust confers the prestigious Tilak Award on a person for his or her contribution to the service of the nation.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar expressed his condolences over the passing away of Tilak. “Deepak Tilak successfully carried forward the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak through social initiatives”, he said.