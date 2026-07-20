'Mere desh ke bachchon par haath mat uthana': Kavita Kaushik reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's removal amid student protests

"Delhi Police, aap logon se ek nivedan karna tha. Ek baat hai ki aap logon ki bhi toh families hongi na. Maa-baap, bachche, bhai-behen, rishtedar (Delhi Police, I wanted to make a request to you. The thing is, you all have families too, don't you? Parents, children, siblings, relatives)," Kavita said.

In her video, Kavita Kaushik appealed directly to the Delhi Police, asking officers to look beyond their uniforms and remember that they, too, have parents, children, siblings and loved ones waiting for them at home.

Television actor Kavita Kaushik , best known as Chandramukhi Chautala from FIR, has spoken out in support of the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi alongside the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). In a video shared on social media, she appealed to the Delhi Police to show restraint and compassion after activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the protest site on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike. Urging officers to act with humanity, Kavita reminded them that the people standing before them are citizens peacefully raising their voices and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

She went on to explain why, according to her, students have taken to the streets. Referring to medical emergencies, she said every family hopes to find a qualified doctor when a loved one needs urgent treatment, and that is the very reason many students are protesting.

"Toh kal ko bhagwan na kare unhein koi medical emergency ho. Aur unhein koi farzi doctor na mile balki ek achcha real doctor unki jaan bacha sake. Isiliye ye bachche protest kar rahe hain (So, God forbid, if they were to face a medical emergency in the future, they wouldn't encounter a fake doctor but would instead be treated by a genuine, competent doctor who could save their lives. That is why these students are protesting)," she added.

The actor then urged the police to deal with the protesters with compassion instead of force. She requested officers not to raise their hands against students or ordinary citizens, no matter what the circumstances may be.

"Toh jo bhi ho mere desh ke bachchon par, desh ke nagrikon par haath mat uthana, hurt mat karna unko. Bas itna hi kehna hai. Apne bal ka pradarshan inke saamne mat karna (So, whatever happens, do not raise a hand against the children or citizens of my country; do not hurt them. That is all I have to say. Do not display your might before them)," she appealed.

Ending her message, Kavita reminded police personnel that while they may have orders to follow, they also have a conscience that should guide their actions.

"Aadesh chahe jo bhi ho aapka bhi toh ek mann hai, ek dimaag hai, ek conscious hai. Uss conscious ka hi istemaal karna (Regardless of the order, you too have a mind, an intellect, and a conscience. You must make use of that very conscience)," she asserted. "Mere desh ke bachchon par haath mat uthana. Bas yahi nivedan karna hai. Thank you (Do not raise a hand against the children of my country. That is all I wish to request. Thank you)."

What is the protest about? Education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered a critical phase, with growing crowds joining the protest and concerns mounting over his deteriorating health. He, who has been fasting since June 28, is leading a campaign demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, including the reported paper leak. The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has become a focal point for students and citizens seeking greater accountability in India's education system.

The protest took a dramatic turn on Saturday after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Delhi Police forcibly removed him and acted against several protesters. The developments came just hours after Sonam disclosed that he had lost nearly 20% of his body weight during the fast. Even as his health continues to decline, he has maintained that he will not end the hunger strike until meaningful action is taken.

Meanwhile, Jantar Mantar witnessed a surge in supporters ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Sansad Chalo' march scheduled for Monday. Calling for a night-long vigil, Abhijeet urged protesters to stay united. Sonam's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, also said he would consider ending his fast if political leaders assured that the issue of education accountability would be raised in Parliament. You can read the live coverage on Hindustan Times.

The legal battle over Sonam's health also continued on Saturday. During an urgent hearing on Sunday, the Delhi High Court asked him to cooperate with doctors at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was taken after his condition worsened on the 21st day of his fast. The court declined a plea filed by Gitanjali Angmo to shift him to a private hospital. Instead, it directed authorities to submit a detailed health status report within three days. The matter will now be heard again on July 24.

The CJP has maintained that Monday's march is aimed at keeping pressure on the government over the NEET-UG controversy, arguing that the reported paper leak and examination irregularities have shaken students' trust in the country's education system.