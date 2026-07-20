Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike on July 20 if the government accepted responsibility for recent failures in the education system or if MPs assured him that the issue would be raised in Parliament. He is on day 23 of his fast. Sonam Wangchuk, on day 23 of his hunger strike, has laid out 3 conditions for ending his fast. (@Wangchuk66/HT file)

In a handwritten note from Safdarjung Hospital, where he was forcefully hospitalised by the Delhi Police on July 18, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his fast. He also alleged being held under "illegal detention" at the hospital. Track the July 20 CJP march live here

"Dear friends & supporters, many of you have asked when will I end fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July, if..." Wangchuk wrote.

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He said he would end the fast if the government took accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Parliament and political parties assured that they would take up the issue.

He added that if his health or other factors prevented him from continuing the fast, he would end it if MPs and leaders of different parties visited him in hospital and gave the same assurance.

The note, dated July 19, concluded, "From the illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and all communication are restricted."