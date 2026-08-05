‘Until the govt orders CBI probe…’: Protesting students' ultimatum amid exam irregularities agitation in Ranchi
The protesting students have threatened to intensify the hunger strike, while they also announced to hold a Vidhan Sabha March.
The students’ agitation demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and redressal of allied grievances escalated on Tuesday as five more students began a hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Stadium to press their demands.
The hunger strike started after the students’ agitation, which has been ongoing for the last 10 days organised a Shrandhanjali March to pay homage to Dishom Guru Shibu Soren on his first death anniversary.
Spokesperson of the protesters Ravindra Kumar Paswan said, “The hunger strike started with five students today, and the number will increase by five every day until the state government orders a CBI probe into the matter.”
Also read: Jharkhand CM reacts to protest against exam irregularities in Ranchi: 'Waiting for CID report'
Students on hunger strike
Students’ hunger strike started a day after Devendranath Mahto, a Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha (JKLM) leader, began his hunger strike at the same venue for the same cause. Besides intensifying the hunger strike students will also hold a Vidhan Sabha March to mount pressure on the state government to fulfill their demands.
Also read: 'Political party not the answer': Dipke, Saurav Das, others to meet and discuss CJP's future
While JKLM has planned the march on August 6, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other people’s organisation has planned on August 7. Common students, who are not associated with any political parties and do not want political interferences in students’ movement, planned their marck on August 10.
Assam CM expresses solidarity with protesting students
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed solidarity with the state’s agitating students via an X message. “During the Jharkhand Assembly elections, I had the opportunity to closely witness the pain, anger, and concerns of JSSC-CGL aspirants regarding the recruitment process. I can well understand the feelings of the students protesting today for their future and for justice,” Sarma’s X message reads.
“If the JMM-Congress-RJD Jharkhand government had acted with sensitivity and transparency regarding the students’ complaints in a timely manner, the situation would not have reached this point. Unfortunately, allegations of irregularities and paper leaks have continued to mount, and today the future of lakhs of youth is in crisis, “Sarma’s X message further reads.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More