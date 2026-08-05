Sonam Wangchuk backs Jharkhand students’ protest, urges leader to end hunger strike
The ongoing protest by job aspirants is seeking a probe by central agencies into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations in Jharkhand
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday spoke to Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged recruitment irregularities in Jharkhand, urging him to at least consume water and salt while expressing solidarity with the students’ protest.
The ongoing protest by job aspirants, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since July 29, is seeking a probe by central agencies into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), besides seeking the cancellation of all examinations conducted by the private agency TDPL, which is under the scanner for the alleged irregularities.
During the call on Wednesday, Wangchuk made an emotional appeal to Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike since August 2 at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to protest against the alleged recruitment irregularities, urging him to prioritise his well-being so he could continue to advocate for the student community.
“Apne apne jeevan ko daw par laga kar bada kadam uthaya hai... par kam se kam jal aur namak lena chahiye... hamara uddesya atmahatya nahi sarkar ki atma ko jagana hai... (You have taken a big step by keeping your life at stake, but water and salt should be taken. Our purpose is to awaken the soul of the government, not to commit suicide),” Wangchuk said during his two-minute call.
Wangchuk, who has previously advocated for administrative accountability, expressed support for the peaceful nature of the demonstration and pledged to visit Ranchi to support the local youth. Mahto has said that the protest for the students’ demands will continue.
Mahato said Wangchuk had assured continued support for the students’ protest in Jharkhand, following which he agreed to consume water and salt but would continue his indefinite hunger strike.
Meanwhile, chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the government was awaiting the investigation report of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Jharkhand police.
Speaking on the issue for the first time, the chief minister said, “I am repeating that this government has its eyes and ears at the right place. I can’t open my heart and show. However, it’s known that I always complete any assignment that I take up. The SIT is working day and night. We are waiting for the investigation report. Once we have the findings, we will act accordingly and inform the students and the state about the resulting decisions.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More