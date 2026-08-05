Goa child rights panel directs ban on minor’s entry into casino vessels

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSPCR) has directed the state government to prohibit the entry of children below 18 years into offshore casino vessels and casino premises and take strict action against operators violating the Goa Children’s Act, 2003. The state today has six gaming vessels, all of which operate within a one-kilometre stretch of the River Mandovi.

Offshore casinos in Goa that operate on the River Mandovi were allegedly allowing children to enter the vessels in violation of the law until a group of activists raised the issue and filed several complaints against the casino operators for allowing children on board in violation of the law.

The Commission directed the government to ensure that casinos mandate age verification at all entry points through valid government-issued identity documents, display prominent signboards saying, “Entry of Children below 18 years is Strictly Prohibited”, and direct the Police Department and licensing authorities to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance.

Allowing children entry into casinos amounted to a violation of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003, besides potentially “adversely affecting their physical, mental and moral development,” chairperson of the Commission Shashikant Punaji said.

“The Goa Children’s Act, 2003 mandates the State to protect children from exploitation, and specifically provides that inducing a child to gamble or assist in the gambling trade is a punishable offence… exposure of children to gambling environments is contrary to the principles of child protection and may adversely affect their physical, mental and moral development,” Punaji said in his letter to the Home Secretary dated July 30.

The Goa home department issued a notification on July 17 prohibiting the entry of persons below 21 years of age, but only into the casinos’ “gaming areas”.

The state’s casino industry is estimated to be worth around ₹1,000 crore annually.

The 19-year-old industry is not just a big draw for thousands of tourists but also contributes around ₹400 crore to the state coffers in licence fees and around ₹90 crore per year as State GST.

From one offshore vessel that began operations in 1999, the state today has six gaming vessels, all of which operate within a one-kilometre stretch of the River Mandovi. Industry insiders say each venue has an annual turnover of around ₹120 crore and attracts 600-800 visitors per vessel, especially on weekends.