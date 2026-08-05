Meta warned of ‘safe harbour’ protection loss over Modi reel row: What is it and what happens if removed?

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chairman and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Monday that Meta could lose the “safe harbour” protection granted to the company under Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act if chief executive Mark Zuckerberg does not apologise within three days for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook reel. If Meta loses its "safe harbour" protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, the company could face much bigger legal risk in India. (Reuters/Bloomberg)

Speaking to reporters, Dubey said the committee had informed the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) and the ministry of home affairs (MHA) of its stand after meeting representatives of Meta and other technology firms earlier this week.

ALSO READ | When PM Modi's reel briefly vanished: What is — and isn't — known about how Meta moderates VVIP accounts

“The Parliamentary Committee... has written to the ministry of electronics and information technology and the ministry of home affairs, stating that deleting the Prime Minister's video was not the role of an intermediary but of a publisher. Therefore, Mark Zuckerberg must issue an apology within three days. If he fails to do so, the safe harbour protection granted to Meta will be withdrawn,” he said.

What is ‘safe harbour’ protection? The “safe harbour” protection is granted to intermediaries under Section 79 of the IT Act. It protects intermediaries from being held legally responsible for third-party content hosted on their platforms, provided they meet the due diligence requirements and comply with lawful directions issued by the government.

Simply put, the provision shields intermediaries such as Meta-owned Facebook from legal liability for content uploaded by users, as long as they fulfil the legal due diligence requirements.

As a result, Facebook, or any other third-party platform, is not normally considered the publisher of every piece of content shared by its users.

Rather, it is treated as an intermediary. This is why the Act states that the intermediary "shall not be liable for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him".

However, the protection remains available only when intermediaries follow the prescribed due diligence process and remove unlawful content without delay after receiving a court order, a government direction or actual knowledge of the illegal material.

ALSO READ | ‘Hello Mark, please do not get bullied’: Mahua Moitra's advice to Meta boss Zuckerberg over PM Modi video row

What happens if Meta loses ‘safe harbour’ protection? Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act states that intermediaries lose this protection if they do not remove or block access to unlawful content after receiving "actual knowledge" or a notice from a court or a government authority.

The law requires such platforms to remove or restrict access to content within 36 hours after receiving a court order or an official direction stating that the material is obscene, prohibited or otherwise unlawful.

If Meta loses its "safe harbour" protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, the company could face much bigger legal risk in India.