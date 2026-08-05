Kerala man dies in gas cylinder explosion at Dubai car showroom

A Kerala man working in Dubai died after suffering serious injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom, officials said. Twenty-seven-year-old Shijin Paul from Pattazhy in Kollam district's Kottarakkara had relocated to Dubai around eight months ago to work as a videographer and multimedia marketing professional at The Car Super Store. Indian expat from Kerala dies after gas cylinder explosion in Dubai (Dubai With You/Facebook) The explosion occurred on August 3. Emergency response teams reached the accident site soon after the explosion and provided first aid to those injured. Authorities said the situation was brought under control within an hour and the area was secured, as per Asia Net News. ALSO READ | Indian-origin man, 26, killed in knife attack in London's Southall Shijin sustained critical injuries in the blast and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, as per Gulf Business news. The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed his death and said it was coordinating with his family and local authorities to complete the formalities for repatriating his mortal remains.

Colleague recalls blast A colleague who witnessed the incident said employees had stepped outside after being alerted to a fire on the premises. "Some of us, including Shijin and I, went out of our showroom after some of our colleagues alerted us about a fire," colleague Abid told Gulf News. "There were people from several shops nearby too, not just from our showroom. Many people came running after spotting the fire." Abid said he was standing a few metres behind Shijin when they reached the area where the fire broke out. ALSO READ | Parents of Indian-origin medical student Vaibhav Duggal, who died by suicide, seek $30mn from Texas Tech University "I was just behind him, some three metres away maybe. I don't know exactly where the cylinder was located. There is a gate in one corner of the showroom, and the fire started somewhere there. There are some auto service companies next to our showroom, and the fire was near their location," he said. According to him, people were trying to extinguish the flames using fire extinguishers when the explosion occurred. "People were trying to put out the fire with fire extinguishers. The explosion took place while efforts were on to douse the fire. Everyone ran away," he said. Abid said he learnt about Shijin's death only later.