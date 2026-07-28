Parents of Indian-origin medical student Vaibhav Duggal, who died by suicide, seek $30mn from Texas Tech University
The parents of an Indian-origin medical student who died by suicide after facing disciplinary action at a Texas university are seeking $30 million in damages
The parents of an Indian-origin medical student who died by suicide after facing disciplinary action at a Texas university are seeking $30 million in damages, along with a review of the case and changes to the institution's policies.
Vaibhav Duggal, a 24-year-old third-year medical student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, died by suicide in July 2025. A year after his death, his family has launched an advocacy campaign alleging that the university's disciplinary process lacked transparency, denied him due process and failed to provide adequate mental health support, according to a PTI report.
Family alleges flawed disciplinary process
According to the family's advocacy campaign, Duggal experienced severe psychological distress after becoming the subject of a university investigation.
"This effort seeks accountability, independent review, and reform to ensure no other student is placed in similar circumstances without adequate safeguards or support," the campaign said.
The family argues that the disciplinary proceedings were conducted without proper safeguards and contributed to the circumstances leading to his death. They are also calling for broader reforms, including independent reviews of such cases, stronger due-process protections and better mental health support for students.
Some context on the case
The disciplinary action began after Duggal was working at an OB/GYN clinic during a clinical rotation. According to the family, a female patient visited the clinic for an STD test and told Duggal that she had a jealous boyfriend.
The lawsuit says Duggal asked about her relationship as part of taking her medical history. During the appointment, he remained in the examination room with the patient's consent while observing a Pap test as part of his medical training.
The family further claims that Duggal and the patient voluntarily exchanged Instagram handles because both were medical professionals. However, after later realising that following the patient on social media may have crossed professional boundaries, Duggal unfollowed and blocked her.
Around four hours after the appointment, the patient filed a complaint saying she felt uncomfortable. Within days, Duggal was removed from the clinic and became the subject of a disciplinary investigation.
His parents have questioned why he was left alone with the patient despite being a trainee, the Times of India reported.
Suicide note expressed shame
As the investigation continued, Duggal reportedly feared he would be dismissed from medical school.
"I have failed you. I have failed in being a good son. I am facing dismissal from school due to a lapse in professionalism. I simply cannot bear the shame," he wrote in his suicide note.
The lawsuit also alleges that Duggal sought mental health services through the university but was turned away. According to the complaint, he later purchased a firearm and died by suicide.
Girlfriend also files lawsuit
The lawsuit filed by Duggal's parents alleges that the university created an environment that pushed him into extreme distress. They note that he had been one of the institution's top students and had received a $60,000 scholarship from Texas Tech.
Duggal's girlfriend has also filed a separate lawsuit against the university. According to court filings, Duggal had told her about the clinic interaction and that he had followed the patient on Instagram. She advised him to block the patient because it could be seen as a violation of professional boundaries.
The girlfriend reportedly became concerned when Duggal failed to arrive for a scheduled clinic appointment, after which his death came to light.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More