Parents of Indian-origin medical student Vaibhav Duggal, who died by suicide, seek $30mn from Texas Tech University

The family argues that the disciplinary proceedings were conducted without proper safeguards and contributed to the circumstances leading to his death. They are also calling for broader reforms, including independent reviews of such cases, stronger due-process protections and better mental health support for students.

"This effort seeks accountability, independent review, and reform to ensure no other student is placed in similar circumstances without adequate safeguards or support," the campaign said.

According to the family's advocacy campaign, Duggal experienced severe psychological distress after becoming the subject of a university investigation.

Vaibhav Duggal, a 24-year-old third-year medical student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, died by suicide in July 2025. A year after his death, his family has launched an advocacy campaign alleging that the university's disciplinary process lacked transparency, denied him due process and failed to provide adequate mental health support, according to a PTI report.

The parents of an Indian-origin medical student who died by suicide after facing disciplinary action at a Texas university are seeking $30 million in damages, along with a review of the case and changes to the institution's policies.

Some context on the case The disciplinary action began after Duggal was working at an OB/GYN clinic during a clinical rotation. According to the family, a female patient visited the clinic for an STD test and told Duggal that she had a jealous boyfriend.

The lawsuit says Duggal asked about her relationship as part of taking her medical history. During the appointment, he remained in the examination room with the patient's consent while observing a Pap test as part of his medical training.

The family further claims that Duggal and the patient voluntarily exchanged Instagram handles because both were medical professionals. However, after later realising that following the patient on social media may have crossed professional boundaries, Duggal unfollowed and blocked her.

Around four hours after the appointment, the patient filed a complaint saying she felt uncomfortable. Within days, Duggal was removed from the clinic and became the subject of a disciplinary investigation.

His parents have questioned why he was left alone with the patient despite being a trainee, the Times of India reported.

Suicide note expressed shame As the investigation continued, Duggal reportedly feared he would be dismissed from medical school.

"I have failed you. I have failed in being a good son. I am facing dismissal from school due to a lapse in professionalism. I simply cannot bear the shame," he wrote in his suicide note.

The lawsuit also alleges that Duggal sought mental health services through the university but was turned away. According to the complaint, he later purchased a firearm and died by suicide.

Girlfriend also files lawsuit The lawsuit filed by Duggal's parents alleges that the university created an environment that pushed him into extreme distress. They note that he had been one of the institution's top students and had received a $60,000 scholarship from Texas Tech.

Duggal's girlfriend has also filed a separate lawsuit against the university. According to court filings, Duggal had told her about the clinic interaction and that he had followed the patient on Instagram. She advised him to block the patient because it could be seen as a violation of professional boundaries.

The girlfriend reportedly became concerned when Duggal failed to arrive for a scheduled clinic appointment, after which his death came to light.