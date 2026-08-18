Is Mallika Sherawat wearing fake Dolce dress on The Traitors season 2? Shalini Passi claims she noticed the brand name

After Mallika shared that she chose this green Dolce dress for the day, Shalini took the rest of the ladies aside and claimed, “Just a week ago, I wore a green and gold dress of Dolce, and it is not like this. I went to adjust her mic and saw the brand. She is lying. I have worn these dresses since I was 17-18. I have custom-made, and I can send you pictures. I have worn a Versace couture too and an Elie Saab dress. This is not it.”

In the clip, Mallika is seen showing off her green dress for the day to the other contestants. Shalini was seen sitting with Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, and Rhea Chakraborty .

The first three episodes of The Traitors season 2 are out, and the game has got interesting with one traitor being caught by the contestants. The makers have now released a deleted scene from the first three episodes in which Shalini Passi questions Mallika Sherawat 's claim that she wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress on the show.

Meanwhile, on the first day, Shalini's unfiltered comments on not remembering Munawar Faruqui's name also went viral. When Munawar introduced himself, she misheard his name as "Munawar Falguni" and asked him what he does and whether he is a singer.

Later, Munawar was eliminated from the show. In the first circle of shaq, he received the most votes, identifying him as a Traitor. This led to his elimination. As he was one of the innocents and the real traitors were Kullu, Krystle D'Souza, and Harman Singha, Munawar lashed out at the contestants before he left the show.