Is Mallika Sherawat wearing fake Dolce dress on The Traitors season 2? Shalini Passi claims she noticed the brand name
Mallika Sherawat and Shalini Passi are both participating in The Traitors Season 2 as ‘innocents’.
The first three episodes of The Traitors season 2 are out, and the game has got interesting with one traitor being caught by the contestants. The makers have now released a deleted scene from the first three episodes in which Shalini Passi questions Mallika Sherawat's claim that she wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress on the show.
What Shalini said
In the clip, Mallika is seen showing off her green dress for the day to the other contestants. Shalini was seen sitting with Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, and Rhea Chakraborty.
After Mallika shared that she chose this green Dolce dress for the day, Shalini took the rest of the ladies aside and claimed, “Just a week ago, I wore a green and gold dress of Dolce, and it is not like this. I went to adjust her mic and saw the brand. She is lying. I have worn these dresses since I was 17-18. I have custom-made, and I can send you pictures. I have worn a Versace couture too and an Elie Saab dress. This is not it.”
Meanwhile, on the first day, Shalini's unfiltered comments on not remembering Munawar Faruqui's name also went viral. When Munawar introduced himself, she misheard his name as "Munawar Falguni" and asked him what he does and whether he is a singer.
Later, Munawar was eliminated from the show. In the first circle of shaq, he received the most votes, identifying him as a Traitor. This led to his elimination. As he was one of the innocents and the real traitors were Kullu, Krystle D'Souza, and Harman Singha, Munawar lashed out at the contestants before he left the show.
About The Traitors season 2
With Munawar Faruqui, Dilip Tahil and Karan Singh Magic being out of the game, the show now has 18 contestants, including Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri. The Traitors is available to watch on Prime Video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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