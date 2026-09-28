'Bombay Rockers was coming to end': Aari Aari singer says song's revival in Dhurandhar 2 changed his life

When the first trailer of Dhurandhar 2 was released earlier this year, what captivated the audience was not just the slick action and realism, but also the background track. The trailer was set to Aari Aari from Bombay Rockers. The iconic track was revived for the film, introducing the much-loved song to a new generation. It also brought focus back to Bombay Rockers, an almost-forgotten musical group from the 2000s. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge alone accounted for over half of all the box office earnings of Bollywood in 2026.

The Bombay Rockers revival after Dhurandhar 2 Just like the first Dhurandhar had Panjabi MC's Jogi, Dhurandhar 2 had Aari Aari. The film's success made the song trend on charts and Reels once again, bringing renewed attention to Bombay Rockers’ musicians Navtej Singh Rehal (Naf) and Thomas Sardorf. Navtej has now said that the film changed his life.

Speaking to ANI at the Denmark Day celebrations in New Delhi, Navtej Singh Rehal said that he'd begun to feel that the Bombay Rockers chapter was coming to an end. However, the film’s success made him realise that the show is still very much on.

“Well, I actually thought many years ago that Bombay Rockers was coming to an end, but Dhurandhar has taught me differently. And I think we just got a really nice comeback, and after many years' break,” the musician said. Bombay Rockers was formed in 2003 and became popular in the mid-2000s for their new-age Punjabi sound. The group's most recent album was released in 2010, sixteen years ago. Apart from Dhurandhar, their songs have also been used in Rocky Handsome and Satellite Shankar.