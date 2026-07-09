Bollywood Report Card 2026: Dhurandhar 2 out-earned all of Bollywood combined, how Aditya Dhar saved Hindi cinema

The start of 2026 was prolific for Hindi cinema. The biggest movie production industry in the world saw 105 films released in theatres in the first six months of the year. Between January 1 and June 30, over 100 films tried their luck with the audiences in the theatres. After a strong 2025, this year was touted as the one to watch. And the first quarter itself gave Bollywood its highlight for the year. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge broke every box office record conceivable during its run to ₹1000 crore in India, the first for a Bollywood film. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge alone accounted for over half of all the box office earnings of Bollywood in 2026.

But Dhurandhar 2’s manic run isn’t just the highlight of Hindi cinema’s report card for the first half of 2026. It is the entire story. Never has a film dominated the industry to this extent before. In all years since detailed box office records began to be maintained, multiple films have propped up the industry, sharing the load of sustaining Bollywood. But so far this year, it has been all Dhurandhar 2. The film alone earned more - in both India and overseas - than the other 104 films combined. It sold more tickets worldwide than over 100 other films put together, and quite honestly, single-handedly ensured that 2026 isn’t all doom and gloom for Hindi cinema.

How Dhurandhar 2 saved Bollywood’s 2026 The 105 Hindi films that released in the first six months of 2026 had a combined domestic net collection of ₹2436 crore, averaging ₹23 crore per film. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 accounted for ₹1149 crore, or 47% of the total. Remove that, and the average collection for Bollywood in 2026 drops to ₹12 crore per film, a dismal figure. Despite not finding a release in the Gulf countries and Pakistan - major markets for Indian films - Dhurandhar 2 had a stellar run overseas. It minted $46 million outside India, almost 60% of Bollywood’s total overseas collections in 2026.

Estimates are difficult, but trade insiders say that Hindi films sold around 11 crore tickets in India in the first half of 2026. Of this, 5 crore came from Dhurandhar 2 alone. This sort of sweeping domination is almost unheard of, the kind of carry jobs that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have done for Indian teams, but not films.

The picture becomes even more one-sided once you take the worldwide collection into account. Dhurandhar 2 grossed a staggering ₹1813 crore worldwide, having become the first Hindi film to earn ₹1000 crore net in India. The 104 other films that released in the year had a combined box office gross of ₹1789 crore, full ₹24 crore less than Dhurandhar 2. The Ranveer Singh-starrer out-earned the entirety of Hindi cinema on its own, despite premium ticket prices and an adults-only tag, both of which limited its scope of audience.

If you remove Dhurandhar 2’s figures from Bollywood’s collections this year, the average overseas collection drops from $750K to $310K and the average worldwide gross from ₹34 crore to ₹17 crore. Since the pandemic, Hindi cinema has not averaged below ₹30 crore for a year. Dhurandhar 2 single-handedly ensured that it didn’t in 2026 as well.