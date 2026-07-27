Sunny Deol ‘delighted’ as Batwara 1947 gets cleared by CBFC without a single cut, given A certificate

In a note, he wrote, “We're delighted that Batwara 1947 has been cleared by the CBFC without a single cut and awarded an A certificate. A film about humanity and love. Watch it in theatres from this Partition Day, 14th August.”

Batwara 1947 , the upcoming historical drama starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. Sunny took to his Instagram Stories to confirm the same on Monday.

Batwara 1947 is based on a Mohajir family that crosses over to Lahore and occupies an abandoned Hindu home after the Partition. Based on acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the narrative focuses on an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave the house and the issues that arise between the Mohajir family and her. The film celebrates the bonding of two families while talking about hope in one of the darkest chapters of human history.

The film brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir said in a statement, “This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film.”

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of 90's hit actor-director combo-- Sunny Deol and Raj Kumar Santoshi. The pair has given iconic hits like Ghatak, Ghayal and Damini and Sunny believes the audience have been waiting for them to collaborate again.

What Sunny Deol said about Batwara 1947 Talking about Lahore 1947, he said, "Lahore ek aisa subject hai jispe hum kaafi saalon se kaam kar rahe the, kayi actron ne kahaani suni hai. Kayi actor ke saath banne wala bhi tha, lekin bana nahi. Then again, Gadar 2 has made everything happen. (We have been working on Lahore 1947 for so many years. Several actors heard the story and many of them were supposed to do it as well but it didn't happen. But Gadar 2 made everything happen)."

Apart from Sunny, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. Batwara 1947 marks Preity's return to acting after over half a decade. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film releases in theatres on August 14.