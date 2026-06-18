Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 7: Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali film crosses ₹12 crore in first week

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 7: Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, is continuing its quiet but steady run at the box office as it wraps up its first week in theatres. The film, which released on June 12 and opened to largely positive reviews, has managed to maintain momentum despite a modest start. Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 7: Imtiaz Ali’s film with Diljit Dosanjh inches past ₹11 crore in first week run.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection On its seventh day, which is Thursday and marks the end of its first week, the film maintained its steady run. It is currently playing across 2138 shows and has collected around ₹1.99 crore nett, according to Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total India nett collection now stands at ₹12.04 crore, while its India gross has reached ₹14.33 crore so far.

First week box office breakdown The film’s week-long box office journey shows a slow but steady pattern, with noticeable movement in the midweek period. It began its run on a modest note, earning ₹1.15 crore on Day 1 (Friday), followed by a rise to ₹1.85 crore on Saturday.

The momentum peaked over the weekend with ₹2.50 crore coming in on Sunday, before dipping again to ₹1.15 crore on Monday. However, the film regained some traction midweek, collecting ₹1.65 crore on Tuesday and ₹1.75 crore on Wednesday.

On its seventh day (Thursday), the film added around ₹1.20 crore, bringing its first-week run to a close. Overall, the numbers indicate that while the film didn’t open strongly, it has managed to maintain a fairly stable hold at the box office throughout the week.

What stands out most for Main Vaapas Aaunga is its midweek stability. After a slight dip on Monday, the film picked up again on Tuesday with nearly a 50% jump, helped by discounted ticket pricing.

About the film Starring Naseeruddin Shah, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, the film follows a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to reach Pakistan. As his memories slowly surface, his grandson starts putting together fragments of a pre-Partition past, uncovering the deep emotional scars left behind by history and the borders that came with it.

The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with composer AR Rahman for their fifth collaboration, after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Speaking to HT City, Imtiaz Ali talked about the slow start of the movie. The filmmaker said, “We are not a star-driven film, so this film was supposed to be like this. It couldn't have opened big. If it is good, people would go and tell other people to watch it, and that's the only way this film is going to progress. Hopefully it will continue to grow and strengthen itself. I am particularly happy that the younger generation is coming in and liking it. Usually there is a phase lag between acclaim and box office, and hopefully we are coming close to the end of that lag."