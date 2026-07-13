Where is Jordan Belfort now? All you need to know about Wolf of Wall Street and his past life

The new three-part documentary about Jordan Belfort is titled The Real Wolf of Wall Street and will premier on Paramount+ on July 14, 2026. The new Jordan Belfort series explores the real story of his boiler room firm, Stratton Oakmont. (X/@wolfofwallst)

The series explores the real story of his boiler room firm, Stratton Oakmont, using government documents that had not been released before and first hand accounts from people close to him.

Here’s everything you need to know about his past, where is he now and what he is doing.

Jordan Belfort's past In the 1990s, Belfort built a huge fortune by starting Stratton Oakmont, a brokerage that became infamous for illegal market manipulation.

The firm used aggressive methods to push up the prices of worthless stocks, letting insiders profit while ordinary investors suffered big losses.

The operation attracted investigation from regulators, and Belfort eventually pleaded guilty to securities fraud and money laundering.

After cooperating with authorities, he was sentenced to four years in prison and served 22 months in a California federal facility.

A judge ordered compensation of $110.4 million to the victims, a debt that remains mostly unpaid to this day.

Where is Jordan Belfort now? After his release from prison in 2006 , Belfort found new wealth by turning his past into content. He wrote two best selling memoirs that Martin Scorsese turned into the 2013 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"It was great to have that platform, and I used it to build my business of really speaking and mentoring around the world," Belfort said in a January 2024 interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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Rather than fading away, he used his fame to build a global career as a motivational speaker and corporate consultant.

He now travels the world teaching his exclusive "Straight Line System," a sales method he says can make anyone a top closer.

Beyond consulting, Belfort has gotten into the tech sector as Vice President of Sales for Artisan, a company focused on developing AI based business development reps.

He has also moved deeply into the digital asset space, especially cryptocurrency and NFTs. Once unsure of digital currencies, he now speaks at crypto conferences and advises blockchain startups.

Belfort lives a luxurious lifestyle in Miami with his wife, the model Cristina Invernizzi. Coming to his personal life, Belfort has walked his daughter down the aisle and become a grandfather

(By: Tusharika Tripathi)