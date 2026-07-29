Mike Flanagan and Henry Cavill team up for Amazon’s Warhammer 40,000 series? Details here

Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series featuring Henry Cavill could be gaining another major creative force, with filmmaker Mike Flanagan reportedly in talks to join the project. The Warhammer 40,000 universe is known for its dark sci-fi setting. (IMDb, Instagram/ @henrycavill)

According to Deadline, Flanagan is in discussions to executive produce the live-action adaptation of the popular tabletop war game. The outlet reported that he is also exploring a larger role on the series, including potentially serving as showrunner, writer and director.

While a deal has not yet been officially confirmed, the possible collaboration has sparked interest among fans of both the Warhammer franchise and Flanagan’s genre work.

Warhammer 40,000 series gets major update Amazon MGM Studios acquired global rights to Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 universe in December 2024, with Cavill attached to executive produce and star in the adaptation.

The series is set in a distant future where humanity faces an uncertain fate, battling threats from alien civilizations, internal enemies and powerful forces beyond the known universe.

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The Warhammer 40,000 universe is known for its dark sci-fi setting, depicting an era where humanity’s empire is surrounded by constant conflict and struggles for survival.

Cavill, a longtime fan of the franchise, helped bring the project to Amazon after partnering with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Natalie Viscuso to secure the rights. Vertigo is attached as an executive producer alongside Cavill, Games Workshop’s Andy Smillie and Max Bottrill, and Amazon MGM.

Why Mike Flanagan’s involvement matters Flanagan’s potential addition comes as he continues to expand his relationship with Amazon MGM Studios. In March, he signed a multiyear overall deal with the studio to develop and produce original series, with his upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie serving as the first project under the agreement.

The filmmaker has built a reputation for creating acclaimed horror and thriller projects, including Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher.

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He has also directed several feature films, including Stephen King adaptations Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, along with Oculus, Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil. His 2024 film The Life of Chuck won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Flanagan is currently attached to write, direct and produce The Exorcist: Martyrs for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.