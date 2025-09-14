Stephen King explains his approach to Hollywood adaptations of his novels: ‘I will approve…'

If you want to turn a Stephen King novel into a movie, you will need his sign-off first. The New York Times reports that the author, who went from teaching English to dominating bestseller lists, is not exactly tough on filmmakers. Still, he wants to see what is happening with his work. “A lot of times I will approve a screenwriter, and it’s almost like sending a kid off to college,” King said in a phone interview with the news outlet. Stephen King calls movie scripts his 'kids'. Here's how the author approves adaptations of his works(Instagram/@stephenking)

“You hope that everything is going to work, and that they are going to be good students and not get hurt or wind up in rehab," he added.

This year alone, three of those “kids” will enthrall film lovers. The Life of Chuck from Mike Flanagan landed in June, Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk arrives Friday, and Edgar Wright’s The Running Man follows on November 14.

Stephen King stays involved, but lets directors breathe

Filmmakers who have worked with him say the author weighs in but does not hover. “Steve is certainly involved in approving the script and the cast and he is not shy about his opinions, but beyond that he truly does give you space and freedom,” Flanagan explained. He has adapted several King projects and knows the rhythm.

Over the years, King has not hidden his distaste for Stanley Kubrick’s version of The Shining. But he praises others, like The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and the new series, The Institute. King even thinks Misery worked better as a film than as his book, crediting Kathy Bates and James Caan for what he called “magic.”

Directors share their own pressure

Edgar Wright told NYT he still remembers sweating through the moment King emailed him page-by-page notes on The Running Man. “My heart couldn’t take it after a while,” Wright joked. He compared it to handing homework to “the world’s most famous English teacher.”

Francis Lawrence said The Long Walk had to land with the right tone. With King’s blessing, he changed the speed at which the boys marched and fought to keep the violence R-rated so it would not be watered down.

Mike Flanagan said King succeeds because the horror is rooted in people, not monsters. “The darkness in his stories works so well because he is more focused on the light,” Flanagan noted.

King himself still wants to see more titles adapted, mentioning Rose Madder and From a Buick 8 as next on his wish list. For now, he seems content watching his “kids” leave home again.

FAQs

Does Stephen King approve of all movie adaptations of his books?

Yes, filmmakers must get his approval before moving forward.

Which new Stephen King movies are releasing in 2025?

The Long Walk, The Running Man, and The Life of Chuck are all out this year.

What adaptations does Stephen King like the most?

He often praises The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and Misery.

Why didn’t Stephen King like Kubrick’s The Shining?

He felt the film strayed too far from the original novel.

Which Stephen King books might be adapted next?

He has mentioned Rose Madder and From a Buick 8 as stories he would like to see adapted for the screen.