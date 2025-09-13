Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami gets emotional as she learns reason behind actor's sobriety journey: ‘I didn't know…’

Charlie Sheen’s new documentary on Netflix has not only pulled back the curtain on his struggles with addiction but has also left a lasting impact on his daughter, Sami Sheen. As per Hola, the 21-year-old took to social media this week to reveal that she had only just learned the real reason behind her father’s sobriety journey, and it left her in tears. Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami reacted after watching the actor's sobriety journey in his Netflix documentary.(Instagram/@samisheen)

Sami shared a clip on TikTok of herself gazing at the camera, visibly emotional. “I didn’t know,” she wrote over the video, “I was the reason he got sober.” She praised the project as well, calling it “honestly a 10/10 documentary.”

Charlie Sheen's turning point in 2017

In both, the documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, and his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, the Two and a Half Men actor recalled the moment in 2017 that changed his life. At the time, Sami was just 13 years old. Charlie admitted he had been drinking whiskey with his morning coffee when Sami called to remind him about an appointment he had forgotten. Unable to drive, he asked a family friend to take him.

On the ride home, Charlie Sheen noticed his daughter’s silence and realized the weight of her disappointment. “Why is Dad not driving again? When will Dad ever return?” he remembered her thinking. For Sheen, that was the breaking point. He decided at that moment to stop drinking and has remained sober since, as reported by Hola.

Sami’s relationship with Charlie Sheen

Despite this emotional revelation, Charlie and Sami’s relationship has not been smooth. The actor, who also shares children with Denise Richards, Brooke Mueller, and Paula Profit, admitted recently on Good Morning America that he does not fully understand the cause of their estrangement.

Sami, however, spoke openly about the rift earlier this year on the Casual Chaos podcast. She explained it began in 2024, when her father failed to reach out after her nose surgery. Text conversations afterward spiraled, and she said Charlie began sending “crazy stuff.” Eventually, she blocked his phone number, email, and even a new number he used to contact her, as per Hola.

“I had to put a stop to it and tell him, ‘Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy,’” she said.

