What's new on Netflix (September 15-21): Black Rabbit, Call the Midwife S14 and more

Netflix has confirmed its schedule of fresh titles arriving between September 15 and September 21, 2025. The line-up is a mix of returning dramas, international originals, and new films. Highlights include Call the Midwife Season 14, S.W.A.T. Season 8, Indian drama The B***ds of Bollywood, and the crime thriller Black Rabbit. Here's the complete list of shows and movies coming to Netflix next week.(Unsplash)

New shows and movies to be released on Netflix

Beginning on September 15, Call the Midwife Season 14 is all set to arrive on Netflix, continuing the acclaimed drama about midwives working in London’s East End during the 1950s. S.W.A.T. Season 8 will see Sergeant Hondo and his team in another round of action-driven cases that test both skill and loyalty. The streaming service will also drop all six seasons of Nashville, offering a complete binge for fans of country music drama and behind-the-scenes storytelling.

On September 17, Netflix will release 1670 Season 2, a Polish comedy-satire that has earned a loyal following for its quirky take on feudal society. Also available will be Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen, which revolves around the world of boxing promotion. Fans of cooking competitions can enjoy Next Gen Chef, which brings up-and-coming culinary talent in a competitive reality format.

The biggest releases arrive on September 18. Indian drama, The B***ds of Bollywood, follows an ambitious outsider navigating the chaos of India’s film industry. Black Rabbit, a gritty New York-set miniseries, tells the story of a New York nightclub owner pulled into the underworld when his brother returns. Platonic and Same Day with Someone also join the lineup.

The week closes on September 19 with new films including Billionaires’ Bunker, Haunted Hotel, She Said Maybe, and Cobweb.

Full List of Netflix’s new TV and movie releases (September 15–21, 2025)

Monday, September 15

Call the Midwife Season 14

S.W.A.T. Season 8

Nashville Seasons 1–6

Wednesday, September 17

1670 Season 2

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen

Next Gen Chef

Thursday, September 18

The B***ds of Bollywood

Black Rabbit

Platonic

Same Day with Someone

Friday, September 19, 2025

Billionaires’ Bunker

Haunted Hotel

She Said Maybe

Cobweb

