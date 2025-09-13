What's new on Netflix (September 15-21): Black Rabbit, Call the Midwife S14 and more
Netflix’s confirmed lineup for September 15 to September 21 includes Call the Midwife, Black Rabbit, and multiple new movie releases.
Netflix has confirmed its schedule of fresh titles arriving between September 15 and September 21, 2025. The line-up is a mix of returning dramas, international originals, and new films. Highlights include Call the Midwife Season 14, S.W.A.T. Season 8, Indian drama The B***ds of Bollywood, and the crime thriller Black Rabbit.
New shows and movies to be released on Netflix
Beginning on September 15, Call the Midwife Season 14 is all set to arrive on Netflix, continuing the acclaimed drama about midwives working in London’s East End during the 1950s. S.W.A.T. Season 8 will see Sergeant Hondo and his team in another round of action-driven cases that test both skill and loyalty. The streaming service will also drop all six seasons of Nashville, offering a complete binge for fans of country music drama and behind-the-scenes storytelling.
On September 17, Netflix will release 1670 Season 2, a Polish comedy-satire that has earned a loyal following for its quirky take on feudal society. Also available will be Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen, which revolves around the world of boxing promotion. Fans of cooking competitions can enjoy Next Gen Chef, which brings up-and-coming culinary talent in a competitive reality format.
The biggest releases arrive on September 18. Indian drama, The B***ds of Bollywood, follows an ambitious outsider navigating the chaos of India’s film industry. Black Rabbit, a gritty New York-set miniseries, tells the story of a New York nightclub owner pulled into the underworld when his brother returns. Platonic and Same Day with Someone also join the lineup.
The week closes on September 19 with new films including Billionaires’ Bunker, Haunted Hotel, She Said Maybe, and Cobweb.
Also Read: Love Is Blind Season 9: Release date, cast and all you need to know
Full List of Netflix’s new TV and movie releases (September 15–21, 2025)
Monday, September 15
Call the Midwife Season 14
S.W.A.T. Season 8
Nashville Seasons 1–6
Wednesday, September 17
1670 Season 2
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen
Next Gen Chef
Thursday, September 18
The B***ds of Bollywood
Black Rabbit
Platonic
Same Day with Someone
Friday, September 19, 2025
Billionaires’ Bunker
Haunted Hotel
She Said Maybe
Cobweb
Also Read: Netflix Fall 2025 releases: From Wake Up Dead Man to Frankenstein, top 10 films to watch
FAQs
What new shows are coming to Netflix in the week of September 15–21, 2025?
Netflix will debut Call the Midwife Season 14, S.W.A.T. Season 8, Nashville (Seasons 1–6), 1670 Season 2, Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen, Next Gen Chef, The B*ds of Bollywood, Black Rabbit, Platonic, and Same Day with Someone.
Which new movies are being added to Netflix next week?
The movies include Billionaires’ Bunker, Haunted Hotel, She Said Maybe, and Cobweb, all arriving on September 19, 2025.
When does Call the Midwife Season 14 release on Netflix?
The fourteenth season of Call the Midwife premieres on Netflix on Monday, September 15, 2025.
What is Black Rabbit about?
Black Rabbit is a gritty New York–based miniseries following a nightclub owner whose life spirals when his brother returns and pulls him into the underworld.