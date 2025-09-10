Love Is Blind Season 9: Release date, cast and all you need to know

Love Is Blind is making a comeback on Netflix with a brand new season. The ninth season of the hit reality show will feature a whole new group of singles looking forward to finding love in Denver, Colorado, Variety reported. Love Is Blind Season 9 cast revealed.(Instagram/loveisblindnetflix)

The tagline for Love Is Blind Season 9 is: "Love is blind… unless you’re blindsided.” The dating series will see Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey returning as the hosts. They will help the 32 singles, all between the ages of 28 and 39, find the love of their lives.

Love Is Blind: Meet the Colorado singles

From a few nurses, an event manager, and an accountant to a realtor, a UX/UI designer, a luxury watch dealer, and a construction manager, a wide range of singles are participating in the ninth season of the Netflix series.

As part of the show, these singles will be entering the pods for several weeks in the hope of finding a perfect match and getting engaged. Later, they will be allowed to see each other face-to-face and decide whether they wish to tie the knot with their partner.

An interesting factor about Love Is Blind is that the singles get engaged with their partner without even meeting them in person. The two of them only get to connect through conversations behind the wall, for a total of 10 days.

Also read: The Electric State becomes Netflix's most expensive flop as KPop Demon Hunters sets streaming record

Here's a complete list of all the 32 singles and their occupation:

Alie Lima (29) - Nurse

Anastasia (29) - Nurse

Anna (28) - Hairstylist

Annie (31) - Hair salon owner

Anton Yarosh (29) - Transportation/Logistics

Ashley (35) - Director of Compliance

Aza Weyer (32) - Events Manager

Blake Anderson (34) - Accountant

Brenden Guthrie (32) - Finance Manager

Chase Navaro (29) - Water Treatment Consultant

Chyna Craig (39) - Marketing Manager

Dayo Ogunjimi (30) - IT Advisor

Dylan Mustoe (32) - Financial Analyst

Edmond L Harvey (29) - Realtor

Hilary Seale (39) - Medical Devices Sales

Jensen Butler (29) - Data Analyst

Joe Ferucci (29) - Sales

Jordan Keltner (30) - Service Manager

Kacie Mcintosh (34) - Hair and makeup artist

Kait Nemunaitis (32) - Registered Dietitian

Kalybriah (29) - Social worker

Keynlen Johnson (29) - Account Executive

Logan Krantz (35) - Account Executive

Madison Maidenberg (28) - UX/UI Designer

Megan H (26) - Property Manager

Megan Walerius (35) - Entrepreneur

Michael Neal (41) - Medical Sales

Mike Brockway (38) - Real Estate Investor

Nick Amato (28) - Luxury watch dealer

Patrick Suzuki (31) - Construction Manager

Rohan Patel (27) - Private Equity

Shelby Crisman (35) - Realtor

FAQs:

When will Love Is Blind Season 9 begin on Netflix?

It premieres with the first batch of episodes on October 1.

How many episodes will be there in Love Is Blind Season 9?

Episodes 1-6 will come out on October 1, followed by Episodes 7-9 on October 8, Episodes 10-11 on October 15, and the final Episode 12 on October 22.

Who will host the next season of Love Is Blind?

It is being hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.