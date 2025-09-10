Love Is Blind Season 9: Release date, cast and all you need to know
Here's all you need to know about the 32 singles searching for a romantic relationship in the upcoming ninth season of Love Is Blind.
Love Is Blind is making a comeback on Netflix with a brand new season. The ninth season of the hit reality show will feature a whole new group of singles looking forward to finding love in Denver, Colorado, Variety reported.
The tagline for Love Is Blind Season 9 is: "Love is blind… unless you’re blindsided.” The dating series will see Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey returning as the hosts. They will help the 32 singles, all between the ages of 28 and 39, find the love of their lives.
Love Is Blind: Meet the Colorado singles
From a few nurses, an event manager, and an accountant to a realtor, a UX/UI designer, a luxury watch dealer, and a construction manager, a wide range of singles are participating in the ninth season of the Netflix series.
As part of the show, these singles will be entering the pods for several weeks in the hope of finding a perfect match and getting engaged. Later, they will be allowed to see each other face-to-face and decide whether they wish to tie the knot with their partner.
An interesting factor about Love Is Blind is that the singles get engaged with their partner without even meeting them in person. The two of them only get to connect through conversations behind the wall, for a total of 10 days.
Here's a complete list of all the 32 singles and their occupation:
Alie Lima (29) - Nurse
Anastasia (29) - Nurse
Anna (28) - Hairstylist
Annie (31) - Hair salon owner
Anton Yarosh (29) - Transportation/Logistics
Ashley (35) - Director of Compliance
Aza Weyer (32) - Events Manager
Blake Anderson (34) - Accountant
Brenden Guthrie (32) - Finance Manager
Chase Navaro (29) - Water Treatment Consultant
Chyna Craig (39) - Marketing Manager
Dayo Ogunjimi (30) - IT Advisor
Dylan Mustoe (32) - Financial Analyst
Edmond L Harvey (29) - Realtor
Hilary Seale (39) - Medical Devices Sales
Jensen Butler (29) - Data Analyst
Joe Ferucci (29) - Sales
Jordan Keltner (30) - Service Manager
Kacie Mcintosh (34) - Hair and makeup artist
Kait Nemunaitis (32) - Registered Dietitian
Kalybriah (29) - Social worker
Keynlen Johnson (29) - Account Executive
Logan Krantz (35) - Account Executive
Madison Maidenberg (28) - UX/UI Designer
Megan H (26) - Property Manager
Megan Walerius (35) - Entrepreneur
Michael Neal (41) - Medical Sales
Mike Brockway (38) - Real Estate Investor
Nick Amato (28) - Luxury watch dealer
Patrick Suzuki (31) - Construction Manager
Rohan Patel (27) - Private Equity
Shelby Crisman (35) - Realtor
FAQs:
When will Love Is Blind Season 9 begin on Netflix?
It premieres with the first batch of episodes on October 1.
How many episodes will be there in Love Is Blind Season 9?
Episodes 1-6 will come out on October 1, followed by Episodes 7-9 on October 8, Episodes 10-11 on October 15, and the final Episode 12 on October 22.
Who will host the next season of Love Is Blind?
It is being hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.
