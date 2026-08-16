David Dhawan turns 75 in style with Salman Khan at intimate birthday bash, Varun Dhawan calls him ‘chillest dad’

Sharing the pictures, Rumy Jafry wrote, “Wishing David sahab a very happy birthday. May you stay healthy and happy always.” He also tagged Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

In the photos shared by Rumy, David is seen enjoying his birthday with Salman Khan . The Dabangg actor is seen wearing a cowboy hat, a look that Salman has been showing off frequently in recent months. Along with Salman, David's sons, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan, were also present at the party. The inside photos from the celebration show the director hugging his guests and smiling as they pose together for pictures.

Director David Dhawan celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday in the company of his closest friends and family members. Writer-director Rumy Jafry shared glimpses from the birthday celebration on social media, giving fans a peek into the filmmaker's special day.

Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram to wish his father on his birthday. He shared a photo with David and wrote, "Happy birthday to the chillest dad. 75 hard."

Talking about their journey, David Dhawan told Moneycontrol, “He and I have gone a long way. We’ve done 8-9 films together.. He’s always given his support for anything. In the family, it is not for one but for everyone. I’ve done so much work together with him. He and I, we got along so well. We’ve traveled all over the world together, doing shootings. Even after the shooting is done, he’s a great human being. He’s very emotional also. You know we have a unique relationship.”

David Dhawan and Salman Khan have collaborated on several films and also share a close personal bond. Their collaborations include Judwaa (1997), Biwi No. 1 (1999), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and more.

About David Dhawan’s films David Dhawan is one of Hindi cinema’s most successful commercial filmmakers. He is known for his distinctive brand of madcap comedies and slapstick humour. Over the course of his career, he became particularly known for his collaborations with actors such as Govinda and Salman Khan.

Dhawan began his career in the film industry as an editor before turning to direction. His directorial debut was Taaqatwar (1989), after which he established himself as a major mainstream filmmaker through the 1990s and 2000s.

Dhawan’s most popular films include Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Aankhen (1993), Andaz (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Judwaa (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Biwi No. 1 (1999), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000) and more.

His last directorial, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, was declared to be his swansong. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde and released in theatres on June 5, 2026.