Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 3: Marvel re-release scores a big opening weekend at ₹22 crore

Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 3: Indian fans rushed to theatres to catch the re-release of Avengers Endgame after seven years, as they wait for the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday. The film is a slightly edited version of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which earned over $2.7 billion worldwide, including over ₹400 crore in India. Let us take a look at how the film performed in India in its opening weekend. (Also read: Avengers Endgame Encore sells 7300 tickets sold in 24 hours, Marvel film aims for biggest re-release opening in India) Avengers Endgame Encore box office collection day 3: Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin, in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP) (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

Avengers Endgame Encore box office report The latest update from Sacnilk states that Avengers Endgame Encore has managed to collect ₹7.55 crore. It is almost the same haul as its previous day, which was at ₹7.65 crore. This shows that the Marvel re-release has been able to hold ground despite several new releases in India. Ardent fans of Marvel has made sure that the re-release scored a big opening weekend. The total box office collection after three days now stands at ₹22.45 crore.

The Sunday haul of Avengers Endgame Encore is higher than that of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar re-release in 2025. As per Sacnilk, the acclaimed film had earned ₹4.00 crore gross on its third day (Sunday) at the Indian box office.

About Avengers Doomsday Avengers Endgame Encore is a special limited theatrical re-release of Marvel Studios' 2019 blockbuster. The re-release arrives with four minutes of bonus footage, a new post-credits scene, and an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming tentpole.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse.

Marvel Studios announced Robert Downey Jr’s Victor Von Doom in the spotlight with a special look at Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled during an action-packed showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney fan event. The footage was introduced on stage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Robert, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).