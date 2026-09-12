Avengers Endgame Encore sells 7300 tickets sold in 24 hours, Marvel film aims for biggest re-release opening in India

Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of Avengers Endgame Encore to experience the film on the big screen once again. The film is a slightly edited version of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which earned over $2.7 billion worldwide, including over ₹400 crore in India. Ahead of its release in theatres on September 25, advance bookings for the film have opened. Within 24 hours of the advance booking window being available, the upcoming superhero spectacle is seeing an amazing pull. Avengers: Endgame Encore has started its advance booking in India.

Advance booking for Marvel Endgame Encore As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Avengers Endgame Encore has sold over 7300 tickets on BookMyShow in the last 24 hours. Fans will be able to catch the film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The platform also showed 155K+ interests for the film, which is a great start for a film that still has over a week to release.

According to the report, a double-digit opening ( ₹10+ crore net on its first day) is likely for the film at the Indian box office. If this pans out, Endgame Encore will set a new record for the biggest re-release opening in India.

Avengers Endgame Encore is a special limited theatrical re-release of Marvel Studios' 2019 blockbuster. The re-release arrives with four minutes of bonus footage, a new post-credits scene, and an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming tentpole.

The highly anticipated film releases later this year on December 18, on the same day as Dune: Part Three by Denis Villeneuve.

About Avengers Doomsday Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse.

Marvel Studios announced Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom in the spotlight with a special look at Avengers: Doomsday, unveiled during an action-packed showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney fan event. The footage was introduced on stage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Robert, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).