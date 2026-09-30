Rise & Fall Season 2: Niharika Tiwari says she would want to connect with the audience more as a player | Exclusive

Although she has been an ace player and came close to winning both the reality shows, Niharika failed to win the title by a small margin both times. This time, she is hoping for the best. “Trophy ki bhookh toh hai. But trophy se jyada main audience se connect karna chahungi (I am hungry to win but more than the trophy I would want to connect with the audience). Of course when you are in the game, you are in it to win it.”

Niharika is known for her unfiltered and fiery personality, where fans call her ‘teekhi mirchi’ for her sassy attitude. She said that fans can expect the same in Rise and Fall too. “Teekhi mirchi ke saath saath aapko bohot saare roop dekhne milenge because it is a captive reality show,” she said.

Niharika Tiwari is no stranger when it comes to reality shows, having proved her mettle as a player in MTV Roadies Real Heroes and MTV Splitsvilla X6 before. She is now inside the captive reality show Rise and Fall season 2 , which began a few days ago. HT caught up with Niharika for a quick chat before she entered the show, and she had a special message for all her fans rooting for her. (Also read: Shehzad Poonawalla says Hanuman Ansh led him to Rise & Fall Season 2, has a warning for Swara Bhasker | Interview )

Niharika went on to add, “I do not want to disappoint my fans this time again. I will give my 100% of course, and in this show there are so many good contestants. I will play my game from the start and I would tell my fans to keep hope but not that high also (smiles). You never know in a show like this.”

On the competition in the show Niharika admitted that even though she is aware of the contestants who would be there in the show, she does not know them personally. “Utni acche se nahi janti hoon logo ko. Toh competition toh bohot tagda hai (I don't really any of them but yes the competition is definitely there this time). Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, they have done Bigg Boss already and reality shows ke Dhurandhar bolenge (they have aced reality shows). I am fully ready for this.”

Niharika is joined in the Basement on Rise & Fall Season 2 by Kaira Anu, Anish Bhagat, Sara Gurpal, Manish Kashyap, Gautam Gulati, and Kajal Raghwani. Meanwhile, the Penthouse team includes Tej Pratap Yadav, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Raj Grover, Shehzad Poonawalla, Karan Patel, and Sara Gurpal. Siwet Tomar has been evicted from Rise and Fall Season 2 after a physical fight with Shehzad Poonawalla.