Siwet Tomar says he didn't hit Shehzad Poonawalla, claims he was ‘provoked’ for 15-20 mins: ‘I only held his collar’

On Tuesday, Siwet took to Instagram and shared a video message clarifying that he didn't hit Shehzad and just held him by his collar. Siwet claimed that his altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise & Fall season 2 followed hours of provocation over religion. He alleged that Shehzad repeatedly made comments about his religion and caste. Siwet recalled one particular incident, saying, "Agar main ek show mein gaya hoon aur ek aadmi mujhe subah se leke shaam tak sirf ek hi cheez par baat karta hai, jismein dharam hai, jaati hai (If I have gone on a show and one person keeps talking to me about the same thing from morning till evening — about religion and caste)."

Rise & Fall season 2 kicked off with a bang on September 26, but the drama escalated quickly. The third episode saw a heated clash between Shehzad Poonawalla and reality show star Siwet Tomar , which soon turned physical. Siwet attacked Shehzad, leaving his clothes torn, and was immediately evicted from the show. Now, Siwet has broken his silence on the incident, offering his side of the story and revealing what he claims happened in the lead-up to the fight.

For the unversed, In the first episode, Siwet had clarified that he wouldn't talk to Swara until she apologises for her remarks on Jauhar. This led to Shehzad and Siwet siding with each other as both of them had a problem with Swara's views. However, later when Shehzad turned on Siwet and the latter was seen sitting and clarifying things with Swara, Shehzad started provoking Siwet.

In his video, Siwet further claimed that Swara had apologised to him over her remarks about Jauhar, but the apology was edited out of the episode because the topic could not be discussed on the show. He said he had been hearing the same thing for four days and questioned how he could trust someone who repeatedly invoked religion but, according to him, behaved differently in private.

"I had been hearing the same thing for four days. But how can I trust someone who chants Hanuman ji’s name all day, yet I see mutton on his plate four times a day? Shehzad wears a Rudraksha mala, but he eats non-vegetarian food four times a day. Even Tejpratap called him out on this," he said.

However, Siwet said he still honoured his commitment to eliminate Swara from the Ultimate Rulers race, as he had given his word. He said he was the first person to name her but could not reveal his personal reasons on the show because they could not be aired.

According to Siwet, he later clarified the Jauhar remark with Swara. He claimed that she told him she respected Rajput women and ranis, and that her comment was directed at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Siwet said Swara had intended to criticise the director for not portraying the Jauhar scene appropriately or showing the pain of Rajput women. He further claimed that she apologised to him four times, but none of those conversations were included in the final edit.