Divya Khossla backs Sunita Ahuja, blasts Govinda: ‘Calling wife murderer is what a spineless man could stoop to’

Divya also addressed Sunita Ahuja's recent video in which she requested youngsters to support her. She wrote, “Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet. Nobody wants to interfere in personal matters, but then why are we, as an audience, being subjected to what is put on display for us? Why these rounds of Govinda ji appearing every other day with his girlfriend? It’s atrocious for me to watch, especially when polygamy is being promoted and covered up in so many ways. What inspiration are we giving the future generation? That as a society, let’s turn back into a polygamous one.”

Divya then spoke about Govinda and Sunita's relationship and how the latter stayed loyal to him and took care of their family. She wrote, "Sunita ji, as a woman, gave you her all. She stayed loyal. She brought up your kids. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do? She was the woman behind your success. You were successful outside, but the credit does not go to you alone. I guess you never had to carry the responsibility of your children at home."

Divya began her note by saying that society once lived in a polygamous system where women were treated as little more than slaves to men. She said that over the years, women have become independent and built their own identities, but admitted that the ongoing Govinda-Sunita relationship row has made her question how far society has really come.

Govinda's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar on the same day Sunita Ahuja visited the pandal alone has triggered a slew of reactions on social media. Recently, actor Divya Khossla shared a lengthy statement on social media backing Sunita and calling out Govinda over his actions. Sunita later reshared Divya's post.

‘Calling wife murderer is last resort any spineless man could stoop to’ After Sunita's repeated allegations against Govinda and Komal, the latter released a statement in which she accused Sunita of "trying to kill her own husband for years". Reacting to Komal's words, Divya wrote, "Let's preserve our culture. Even if you’re having an affair, please don’t put it on public display. We are not interested. It’s yuck for us to watch such a spectacle, even using religious sites to display your affair and, of course, plotting to call your wife a murderer is the last resort any spineless man could stoop to. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me. At the age of 58, when women are of the age to be grandmothers, all she deserves is to walk into her old age with her husband by her side, looking after her."

She concluded, "What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man, if even at this age she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife? My heart goes out to you, Sunita ji, and I’m sorry."

About the Govinda-Sunita row After Govinda appeared at Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal, eyebrows were raised. The actor later clarified that he had visited the pandal with his co-star to seek blessings before starting his new project. He also said that even if there is an affair, it should be nobody else's business.

Meanwhile, Komal released a statement responding to the homewrecker tag, saying that she cannot break a home that is already broken. Sunita, in a recent interview, said that she prays for Govinda's happiness and wishes him the best. She also said that she does not want to fall into controversies and wants to focus on her work.