After its $2.5 billion run, Tom Holland's Spiderman: Brand New Day to re-release in theatres with new footage

As if minting $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office wasn't enough, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to return for more, at least as per a new Variety report. The publication has reported that the film will soon be re-released with new footage. Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be returning to theatres soon. (REUTERS)

Brand New Day to re-release Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the highest-grossing film of the year and the third-highest-grossing of all time with a cumulative global gross of almost $2.5 billion. The new report says the film will return to theatres later this year with some ‘additional footage’. However, the film's release date has not yet been revealed by the makers. The film is a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which has held the rights to Spider-Man since the 90s.

If the re-release happens before December, it may help Marvel stir up more support for its tentpole release, Avengers: Doomsday, which marks Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise and brings back several of the original Avengers.

Released in theatres on July 31, Brand New Day became the most successful film at the North American box office, breaking the records of Avengers: Endgame and Avatar. The last milestone left for the Marvel-Sony tentpole is to become the first movie to cross $1 billion at the domestic box office alone. 'Brand New Day' currently sits at $950.6 million in North America, meaning the record most likely would be out of reach if it weren’t for the re-release, reported Variety.