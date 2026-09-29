Om Shanti Om's Deewangi song had Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt; but it was this star who caused a stampede on set

Deewangee, the song from Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, is the most star-studded song in Indian cinema history. The director brought together over 30 A-list stars, including the film's lead Shah Rukh Khan. But it was a ‘yesteryear’ star who stole the show on set, the director recently recalled. A total of 32 stars from Bollywood were in Deewangi Deewangi song.

The craze for this actor was so huge at one point that when he arrived on set to shoot, it caused a stampede, and a woman even fainted on seeing him.

What happened on the film set? This incident took place when Mithun Chakraborty came to shoot for the Deewangi Deewangi song for the film Om Shanti Om. Director Farah Khan revealed what happened on set during a chat in her latest YouTube vlog, in which she was seen visiting his Mumbai residence.

Farah was seen chatting with Mithun Chakraborty and his sons in the vlog. Recalling what happened on theOm Shanti Om shoot, Farah shared, “A lot of actors came, 32 actors came. But when Dada came, I can't tell you there was a stampede… and this was before Dance India Dance. We showed in the song that one lady fainted, which actually happened before! That is why we put it in the song. Even the lightman jumped from his position to meet him and there was so much commotion… me and Shah Rukh were like, ‘What happened!’”