Swara Bhasker reveals she planned to become a single mother before marrying Fahad Ahmad: ‘Had two rounds of failed IVF’

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is currently a participant on Rise & Fall season 2, marking her debut in a captive reality show. In one of the episodes, the actor revealed that she underwent two rounds of failed IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) before marrying Fahad Ahmad. She also opened up about receiving two pieces of good news around the same time — her wedding and conceiving their first child. Swara Bhasker recalls two failed IVF attempts before marriage.

Swara Bhasker talks about two failed IVF attempts While talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Irina Rudukova, Swara said, "I was ready to do IVF. I had convinced my parents that I don’t think I will get married now, so I wanted to have a baby through IVF. Initially, they were shocked, but my parents are very sweet; they talked to me about it. They said that it can be challenging in a country like India, but if that’s what you want."

She added, "I really wanted to have a child, a family. I did two rounds of IVF, from an anonymous sperm bank donor, but it failed. Then, Fahad and I hooked up. We were friends for a long time. We just dated for 2-3 months and I got pregnant immediately. We had a court wedding. Basically, we got 2-3 good news’ altogether."

Swara Bhasker is married to political activist Fahad Ahmad. The two first met at a protest in December 2019 and became friends before their relationship turned romantic. Swara has said that their bond developed gradually, with their friendship eventually turning into love. The couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023, and later celebrated their wedding with traditional ceremonies. Swara and Fahad welcomed their daughter, Raabiyaa, in September 2023.

About Rise & Fall season 2 Rise & Fall season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag. The show features 15 celebrities from different walks of life, including actors, reality show stars and politicians. The contestants are divided into two groups: the Rulers, who enjoy the penthouse's luxury, and the Workers, who live in the basement and fight for their survival. The show streams for free on Prime Video, with fresh episodes released every day at noon.

In a recent development on Rise & Fall season 2, Siwet Tomar was evicted from the show after physically attacking Shehzad Poonawalla. Swara and Karan Patel also wanted to leave with Siwet, but were stopped.