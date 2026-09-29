Nani says extreme reactions to The Paradise are unlike anything he has faced in 18-year career: ‘First time in 33 films’

The actor spoke about the extreme reactions on social media, highlighting how some people were praising the film while others were deeply disappointed. Nani added, "Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn’t like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn’t work for me’ with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. That is also positive in a way.”

Telugu star Nani 's The Paradise hit theatres on September 24. The film took a bumper opening but saw a sharp dip in collections the next day after receiving negative reviews. In a chat with director Srikanth Odela , Nani spoke about the extreme reactions to the film and revealed that it was the first time in his career that he had faced such a response.

Rather than dismissing the backlash, Nani viewed it as a reflection of how deeply audiences had invested in his collaboration with Srikanth Odela following the success of Dasara. He said the strong expectations and emotional reactions showed that the duo had built a genuine connection with the audience. According to Nani, the trust that led viewers to enter theatres with such high expectations was ultimately a positive sign, regardless of how the reactions appeared on the surface.

The actor added, "You know, and I know that we put our heart out. We never approached a scene thinking, 'this is enough.' We have suffered, but in a way, I think after the grand opening, the reactions are still a proof of the love they have for us. Make sure that the next one that comes from both of us, we should be able to become a big plus."