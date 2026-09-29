Nani says extreme reactions to The Paradise are unlike anything he has faced in 18-year career: ‘First time in 33 films’
Nani's The Paradise received mixed reviews, resulting in fluctuating box office performance. Nani reflected on the extreme audience reactions.
Telugu star Nani's The Paradise hit theatres on September 24. The film took a bumper opening but saw a sharp dip in collections the next day after receiving negative reviews. In a chat with director Srikanth Odela, Nani spoke about the extreme reactions to the film and revealed that it was the first time in his career that he had faced such a response.
Nani reacts to the extreme reactions to The Paradise
The actor spoke about the extreme reactions on social media, highlighting how some people were praising the film while others were deeply disappointed. Nani added, "Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn’t like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn’t work for me’ with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. That is also positive in a way.”
Rather than dismissing the backlash, Nani viewed it as a reflection of how deeply audiences had invested in his collaboration with Srikanth Odela following the success of Dasara. He said the strong expectations and emotional reactions showed that the duo had built a genuine connection with the audience. According to Nani, the trust that led viewers to enter theatres with such high expectations was ultimately a positive sign, regardless of how the reactions appeared on the surface.
The actor added, "You know, and I know that we put our heart out. We never approached a scene thinking, 'this is enough.' We have suffered, but in a way, I think after the grand opening, the reactions are still a proof of the love they have for us. Make sure that the next one that comes from both of us, we should be able to become a big plus."
About The Paradise
Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, the film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It tells the story of a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship in the 1980s.
Sonali plays their leader, Sammakka, while Nani plays her son, Jadal. Mohan Babu plays a feudal overlord named Shikanja Malik, and Raghav plays his son, Vikram Malik. The story follows Sammakka and Jadal as they clash not only with Shikanja and Vikram but also with a system that refuses to legally recognise them despite their contributions. The film received criticism for its shoddy writing and execution.
The film opened to a strong ₹34.65 crore on day one but saw a sharp decline in collections on the second day, when it earned ₹14 crore. It regained some momentum over the weekend before dipping again on its first Monday. So far, it has collected ₹97.10 crore net in India and ₹144.85 crore gross worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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