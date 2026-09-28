Who is Siwet Tomar? Reality TV star draws attention after thrashing Shehzad Poonawalla in Rise & Fall season 2

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla made headlines after a clip from reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 went viral, in which a co-contestant could be seen thrashing him following an argument. That co-contestant is Siwet Tomar. Siwet Tomar, on left, is a Reality TV star who has featured in shows like Roadies and The 50 earlier. He was reportedly evicted from Rise and Fall 2 for allegedly beating Poonawala. (Instagram/siwet tomar and Screen grabs from Prime video)

The clip is from a recent episode of the show in which an argument broke out between actor Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla. The confrontation soon turned ugly, with Tomar joining the ruckus and allegedly thrashing the former BJP spokesperson.

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It has also been reported that the show’s makers have eliminated Tomar from the show following his physical altercation with Shehzad.

Who is Siwet Tomar? Siwet Tomar is a model and reality TV star who has participated in several shows, including MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and The 50. He is also a digital content creator with more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram.

Siwet is from Dehradun in Uttarakhand and was born on July 3, 1998, according to multiple reports.

He also won the title of Mr Dehradun in 2018 before making his foray into television.

He became a prominent reality TV personality after finishing as the first runner-up on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand in 2023.

How did the fight between Shehzad and Siwet break out? The physical altercation reportedly began after a verbal spat between Shehzad and Swara, which centred on their political and ideological differences.

Shehzad could then be heard referring to a tattoo on Siwet and questioning why he was siding with Swara Bhasker, who is often described as left-leaning.

Among the tattoos on his body, particularly on his left arm, Siwet has a tattoo that appears to be a trishul, as seen in videos and posts on his social media accounts.

Siwet has been reportedly evicted from the show. He later posted on X that fans are demanding him to be brought back in the show. Sharing a screenshot which indicates hashtag BringBackSiwet was trending on number 1 on X in India, he wrote: “Thank you everyone for participating! We are trending at NO. 01! Your love and support made this possible. Keep the momentum going! BRING BACK SIWET.”