NHAI flags improper crash barriers, tightens highway safety standards

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday flagged the use of improper crash barriers on some of its own highway projects that do not conform to prescribed safety specifications, including requirements for the thickness of metal beams and posts, spacers and channel-type posts through a policy circular. For three-beam barriers, NHAI has prescribed a 3mm-thick rail and 3mm steel posts, with the posts and blocking-out spacers made from a 75mm by 150mm channel section with a thickness of 5mm. (File Photo/Representational)

This amends its December 17, 2024 policy on approval and installation of metal beam crash barriers. The authority has now made the relevant provisions of the Manual of Specifications and Standards and IRC:119-2015 mandatory for all future projects and projects where such barriers are yet to be installed.

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For three-beam barriers, NHAI has prescribed a 3mm-thick rail and 3mm steel posts, with the posts and blocking-out spacers made from a 75mm by 150mm channel section with a thickness of 5mm. The posts are to be installed at 2-metre centres and have an overall length of 2,100mm.

For W-beam barriers, the rail and steel posts must also be 3mm thick. The posts and blocking-out spacers must use a 75mm by 150mm channel section that is 5mm thick, with posts installed at 2-metre centres and having an overall length of 1,800mm.

NHAI has also specified E350-grade steel conforming to IS 2062 (Part 1):2025. Posts, spacers and fasteners must be hot-dip galvanised, with a minimum zinc coating of 0.55kg per square metre.