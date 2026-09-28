Will not allow MMDR Act to be implemented, says former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
The MMDR Amendment Act passed in Parliament on August 13 provides for restrictions on states’ powers to tax mineral rights
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the agitation against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Act, 2026 will continue until the legislation is withdrawn. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre and the state for remaining silent on the state’s interest.
Addressing a massive BJD demonstration at Lower PMG square, Patnaik said the amended law concerned Odisha’s rights over its mineral resources and alleged that the state could lose thousands of crores of rupees every year because of it.
The MMDR Amendment Act passed in Parliament on August 13 provides for restrictions on states’ powers to tax mineral rights and mineral bearing lands. The Act empowers the central government to control regulation of mines and development of minerals.
Also Read:MMDR Amendment assaults J’khand’s mineral rights, revenue: Cong
Though land is a state subject under Entry 18 of the State List and gives state legislatures the power to tax land (Entry 49 of the State List), the amended Act adds that mineral bearing lands will also be under central government’s control.
“This is not an ordinary Bill. It is linked to the rights of the state. The people of Odisha are the owners of Odisha’s mines and minerals,” Patnaik said, alleging that the amendment was passed in Parliament without adequate discussion and questioned the role of BJP MPs from Odisha. “Our 20 BJP MPs remained silent — in whose interest?”
Patnaik said he wrote to CM Mohan Charan Majhi seeking a special discussion in the assembly and a resolution opposing the amendment, but received no reply.
The BJD chief said the party’s campaign was aimed at protecting Odisha’s interests and the rights of its people, particularly the younger generation. “We are fighting this battle for the future of our Gen Z,” he said, urging political parties across the state to join the agitation.
“No party can ever be bigger than this soil. The chair is there today, it will not be there tomorrow. But if you betray this soil, you will be condemned forever,” Patnaik said, adding that BJD will not allow the amended law to be implemented in Odisha and would continue its fight to “bring back our rights”.
The BJD had earlier announced that Monday’s demonstration would mark the beginning of a wider statewide agitation against the MMDR Amendment Act.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More