BJP flags milk crisis in Tamil Nadu as CM Vijay launches gold ring scheme for newborns: 'Nutrition is immediate need'

Soundararajan shared an AI-generated image depicting the alleged milk shortage in the state. In the image, a mother can be seen saying, “Hon’ble CM, a gold ring is welcome, but our child’s basic need is Aavin milk.”

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan posted on X on Monday after the launch of the ring scheme, saying that while such an initiative was welcome, the chief minister should first focus on ensuring adequate stocks of Aavin milk for newborns.

After Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay launched the one-gram gold ring scheme for newborns in the state on Monday, the BJP said that the government’s immediate priority should be ensuring essential nutrition for babies, highlighting an alleged milk shortage in the state.

In the background, people can be seen queuing up to buy Aavin milk, while a sign indicates that the milk is out of stock.

Aavin milk is reportedly cheaper than other private milk brands and is quickly sold out. According to a recent report by The New Indian Express, Aavin milk stocks at retail outlets and parlours are selling out within three to four hours.

Vijay has so far not responded to the BJP’s remarks about the alleged milk shortage.

What is the gold ring scheme? The Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme (Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) for newborn babies was launched on Monday and was one of chief minister Vijay’s key electoral promises.

Vijay rolled out the scheme at Government Rajaji Hospital, where he held the babies for a while and handed over the gold rings.

The government has earmarked ₹755.83 crore for the scheme.

The scheme applies to eligible babies born on or after June 22, 2026.

The cost of 22-carat gold is approximately ₹14,000, excluding making charges and GST, as of Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, health minister K G Arunraj said the initiative was backed by government data indicating that choosing government hospitals for childbirth saves families significant expenses compared with private facilities, which can often lead to debt.

“By choosing government hospitals, families save an average of ₹68,500. If an additional 1 lakh mothers opt for government facilities, it would save families approximately ₹685 crore annually,” the minister said.