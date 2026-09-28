‘Gyanesh Gaddar’: Youth Congress defaces CEC's Agra home during protest
Congress' Maharashtra unit also staged a protest on Monday across the state over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Congress workers held a nationwide protest on Monday demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which included defacing the main gate of the CEC's home in Uttar Pradesh's Agra with a spray paint.
Some Congress workers arrived at Kumar's residence in Agra's Vijay Nagar on Monday morning, raised slogans, and put up stickers and pamphlets outside the house. Then, they used a black spray paint and wrote “Gyanesh Gaddar” and “Vote Chor” on the main gate and walls of the residence, videos and pictures of which are being widely circulated on social media.
Sharing clips of the protest, the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the party, wrote on X, “In Agra, Congress workers smeared black ink on the house of “Gyanesh Gaddar”.”
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“The way Modi and Shah, in collusion with Gyanesh, have looted various elections across the country over the past several years is nothing short of outright treason against the nation,” IYC added.
“We will ensure Gyanesh gets his punishment," it added.
Gyanesh Kumar has not yet reacted to the incident.
Congress has been staging protest and demanding the resignation of the CEC amid an escalating political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
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On Friday too, Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit staged a protest. "Election Commission has failed in its constitutional responsibility of conducting free, fair and transparent elections,” said Ajai Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress president said on Friday.
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Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “The crime has been proven. They have committed treason against the country when the Constitution had given them a responsibility to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections.”
Congress' Maharashtra unit also staged a protest on Monday across the state over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
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In Pune, the district Congress unit staged a protest outside the collectorate and later submitted a memorandum to Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam.
Monday's protest came amid an intensifying confrontation between the Congress and the Election Commission over the functioning of the poll panel, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
These protests by Congress come after an investigative Indian Express report claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on several occasions over decisions and actions within the poll panel, including those related to electoral-roll revisions and the SIR.
The ECI has maintained that differences of view and written observations are part of its internal deliberations. It has also said decisions on the SIR were taken unanimously.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More