Delhi CM attends meeting with Union environment minister on pollution measures

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attended a meeting chaired by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav to review measures to control air pollution in the national capital, with the government reiterating that pollution control would be pursued throughout the year and not only during the winter months. Officials said the government’s focus would remain on sustained action against pollution sources. (X/gupta_rekha)

The government has already notified the “Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework”, laying out measures that may be activated between November and February when air quality worsens and higher stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) come into force.

All construction and demolition activities between November 1 and January 31 will be required to comply with prescribed environmental and dust-control norms.

Additional restrictions may be imposed between December 10 and January 20, a period the government expects to witness the most severe pollution levels, according to officials.

Gupta said providing clean air and a healthy environment to Delhi residents remained the government’s “topmost priority”. She said the government was working continuously on major sources of pollution through inter-departmental coordination, strict monitoring and action at the grassroots level.

“The important suggestions given by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in the meeting will be implemented effectively,” Gupta said in a post on X.

The meeting assumes significance as Delhi steps up preparations for the winter pollution season. Yadav earlier directed the Delhi government to accelerate measures relating to road dust, mechanised road sweeping, electric buses, traffic management, end-of-life vehicles, industrial emissions and waste management.

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Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials of concerned departments were also present at Monday’s meeting.

Officials said the government’s focus would remain on sustained action against pollution sources, with coordination between different departments and agencies forming a key part of the strategy.

Key measures to curb Delhi pollution

Ban on demolition activities: A ban on dust-generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity will be in effect from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10, 2026 to January 20, 2027.

Hike in parking charges: From November 1, 2026, existing parking charges at authorised parking sites will double to discourage the use of private vehicles, except for parking spaces owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), till February 28, 2027.

Office timings: Staggered office timings will come into effect from November 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027. For Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, the timings will be 8.30am to 5pm and for state government officials, the timings will be 10am to 6.30pm.