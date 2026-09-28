TN central crime branch registers another Pocso case against R Veeramani

Veeramani, 84, was arrested under POCSO in August; three associates: Ganeshan a former employee , Shanthi and her husband Mahandra Simhan, who allegedly played key roles in abuse of minor girls, have also been arrested. Veeramani, Shanthi and Simhan are currently in police custody until October 8.

The central crime branch (CCB) of Tamil Nadu police registered the case against Veeramani, chairman of the Gem group of companies who is currently in police custody, a police officer said.

A new case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against industrialist R Veeramani following a complaint by a woman whose minor daughter was allegedly sexually abused by the accused, police said on Monday.

How is the police handling the investigation of the POCSO case against Veeramani?

How is the police handling the investigation of the POCSO case against Veeramani?

What are the allegations against R Veeramani in the recent POCSO case?

What are the allegations against R Veeramani in the recent POCSO case?

The complaint was filed as the all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued its investigation into the case involving Veeramani. The SIT is taking appropriate legal action based on the complaints received from the victims, a police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

Also Read:‘Lured poor kids with cash, smartphones’: Police uncover child sex racket in Chennai involving granite baron R Veeramani

On Monday, a mother of a victim, allegedly exploited by Veeramani, appeared before the SIT in Chennai, and filed a complaint. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under the ‘relevant sections of law’ and it is being investigated by the SIT, an official police statement said.

Police have also appealed to members of the public who may possess information, evidence or other details connected to the case to come forward and assist the investigation. The details of people reaching out through the WhatsApp number will be kept “confidential.”

“Additionally, it is informed that all received information will be investigated and prompt action will be taken,” the statement said.

The SIT comprises additional commissioner of police, CCB Chennai P C Thenmozhi, joint commissioner (law and order) Disha Mittal, Superintendent of Police J Mutharasi and deputy commissioner of police (crime against women and children) V V Geethanjali.