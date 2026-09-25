Govinda says dating rumours with Komal Rani Swarnkar were planned to tarnish his image: ‘Even if there’s an affair…'
Govinda reacted to dating rumors with Komal Rani Swarnkar, insisting their relationship is purely professional.
Govinda has broken his silence on the ongoing rumours surrounding his personal life after he was spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor, who visited the pandal with Komal just hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja offered prayers there alone, has dismissed speculation about their relationship, calling it a "strategically planned move" aimed at distancing him from his family and tarnishing his image.
The actor also explained why he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal, insisting that their equation was professional. His remarks come amid months of speculation about his marriage to Sunita and rumours linking him to Komal Rani.
Govinda reveals why he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar
Speaking to ANI about the attention surrounding his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani, Govinda said, “It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. I never focused on anything other than my work. I kept working. Many would praise me.”
Deep Dive
He further reacted to dating rumours involving Komal Rani Swarnkar and revealed why he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with her. He said, "This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship. I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film Roopa. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time."
After Govinda and Komal Rani’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Sunita was spotted at the airport, where she interacted with the paparazzi. She said, "Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters)."
About Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar
Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar have been romantically linked following their appearances together, including an airport sighting. Govinda’s wife, Sunita, also criticised the actor for being seen with a woman whom she described as being "as young as their daughter" and called him a "sugar daddy".
Govinda hit back at her remarks, claiming she was backed by a group in Bollywood that aimed to tarnish his image. He also defended his decision to work with younger actors and cited examples of other stars who had done the same in the past. The actor warned Sunita against defaming him.
Sunita withdrew her divorce petition in August this year. The petition had reportedly been filed in December 2024. She later claimed that Govinda was planning to marry Komal Rani. Govinda’s manager, however, rejected the claim and said there was no question of a second marriage.
Govinda, meanwhile, has maintained that Komal Rani Swarnkar is his co-star in his comeback film, Roopa. He stars in the lead role and also serves as the producer of the project.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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