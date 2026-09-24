Welcome director Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra mourn Mushtaq Khan’s death: ‘Shocked and speechless’
Tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans fondly remembering the late actor Mushtaq Khan and his work.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has offered an emotional tribute to actor Mushtaq Khan, who popularly featured as the fan-favourite ‘Balu’ in the 2007 hit comedy Welcome.
'Shocked and speechless'
Remembering the late actor, Bazmee shared a picture of Mushtaq Khan and wrote, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”
Deep Dive
Tributes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans fondly remembering the late Mushtaq Khan and his work.
Actor Sanjay Mishra also remembered Mushtaq as his guardian
Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Mishra said, "Meri life me ek time pe woh guardian ho gaye the....jab bhi mujhe zarurt padti thi main unse suggestion le leta tha...dukhad news hai... woh ek bahut ache kalakaar the par unko itna credit nhi mila (There was a time in my life when he became like a guardian to me. Whenever I needed guidance, I would seek his suggestions. It is sad news... He did not get the recognition and credit he truly deserved)."
Sanjay recalled his time working with Mushtaq in Welcome, Sanjay shared, "Bhaut hi behatreen actor and insaan the. Maine unke saath Welcome mein kaam kiya tha...unhone mujhe pura Dubai ghumaya tha (He was a good actor and great human being. I had worked with him in Welcome and he took me around in Dubai during the shoot)."
About Mushtaq Khan
Khan stepped into the world of cinema with ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai’ in 1980, marking the beginning of a career that spanned over three decades.
Known for his versatile performances, the actor featured in a wide range of Hindi films, including ‘Welcome’, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, among several others.
Khan’s comic act in ‘Welcome’, particularly the iconic “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player hoon” dialogue scene, remains one of the most loved moments from the film. His comic timing and effortless performance made the character unforgettable for audiences.
Khan's funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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