Did Akshay Kumar just announce the title of his next film with Anees Bazmee on his birthday? Check it out

Raashi Khanna and Vidya Balan , his co stars in the Anees Bazmee-directorial took to Instagram to wish Akshay on his special day. Akshay reposted it on his Instagram stories, and wrote, “Thank you so much, ladies! Clearly, we don't care where we are as long as there's some Maujah Hi Maujah!” Check it out:

It's Akshay Kumar's birthday today on September 9- and what better occasion than this to announce another project?! The actor, known for churning out films back to back, is awaiting the release of his immediate next, Haiwaan this Friday in theatres. And now, it seems that his next has got its title.

Not just this, Anees wished Akshay from his Instagram account too, and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Akshay Ji From the first time we worked together to all the memories we've created over the years, it has always been a pleasure watching your dedication, disicpline and passion for cinema. You bring an incredible energy to every film and every character, and that commitment is something I have always admired about you. Lots of love and best wishes always” Akshay reposted the same on his Stories, and wrote in reply, “Thank you, Anees ji. Working on your sets, there's only one feeling that comes to mind… Maujah Hi Maujah! So excited for everything that's still to come.”

It seems pretty clear that the title of Anees-Akshay's film together is Maujah Hi Maujah.

Meanwhile, Akshay is all set to play the first negative character of his career in Haiwaan. Speaking to HT City recently, Akshay had shared, "As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades, he’s out and out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on-screen. With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me.” The film pits Saif Ali Khan against him, and is directed by Priyadarshan.